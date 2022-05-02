ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

PG&E scholarship open for students pursuing STEM education

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
– The PG&E Corporation Foundation is inviting applications to the annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. This year, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to historically Black colleges and universities, eligibility is expanding to students planning to attend these institutions anywhere in the United States, as well as California colleges and universities.

The foundation will provide funding for a total of $250,000 to students pursuing a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM) disciplines. The program will award 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 awards of $2,500 each.

The scholarships are designed to “give the next generation of Californians an opportunity to learn and succeed in higher education and support students who have made an impact in their community or who have overcome personal challenges.”

“The PG&E Corporation Foundation is proud to support local students as they follow their dreams of becoming our state’s future scientists, innovators, and engineers who can help build our clean energy future,” said Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer, and foundation board member. “We’re also excited to expand eligibility to students pursuing higher education at HBCUs. As a Howard University alumna, I’m grateful for my education that also reinforced my pride in my background and boosted my confidence to be my full, authentic self.”

Since 2012, the scholarship program has awarded more than $6.5 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need, and academic achievement.

Deadline and criteria

Interested applicants can learn more and apply here. Deadline to apply is June 3, 2022. Awards will be announced in August.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.

Qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines include engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, and environmental sciences.

Applications are open to:

• High school seniors or graduates

• Students who have received a GED certification

• Current undergraduate students

• Non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school or pursuing their first undergraduate degree

To qualify, applicants must live or be a dependent of a resident in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2022-2023 academic year; and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California.

