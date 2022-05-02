ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post NFL Draft: 2 Kent State athletes sign deals

By Cris Belle
KENT, Ohio (WJW) — After a weekend full of teams adding players to their rosters, two Kent State Golden Flashes have signed deals post- 2022 NFL Draft .

QB Dustin Crum signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Keshunn Abram signed with the New York Jets, according to a release from Kent State.

Crum, one of the most decorated players in program history, became the second Golden Flash to win the Vern Smith Leadership Award as the Mid-American Conference’s most valuable player. This season, he threw for over 3,000 yards in his career and is one of two players to cross 9,000 yards of total offense in his career, joining Josh Cribbs.

Abram was one of Crum’s most trusted targets in the 2022 season finishing the season with 47 grabs for 699 yards and three touchdowns and catching at least one pass in each of the 14 games this season.

Congratulations to both of them!

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to a leaked ruling obtained Monday by Politico, the United States Supreme Court is set to turn the issue of abortion back to the states. What does that mean for Ohio? Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to […]
