ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Supreme Court finds Boston’s refusal to fly Christian flag unconstitutional

By John Kruzel
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuKpS_0fQSBI5P00
Tweet

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled that Boston violated the Constitution by refusing to permit a Christian group to fly its flag outside City Hall while allowing other organizations to hoist their banners.

The justices said the city had run afoul of free speech protections by declining a request from Camp Constitution, a religious group, to fly a Christian flag bearing the Latin cross to commemorate Constitution Day and honor the Christian community’s civic contribution.

A pivotal issue in the case was whether Boston, by making a flagpole on City Hall Plaza available for use by certain outside groups, had created a forum for private speech, or whether the flying of third-party flags amounted to a government-backed message.

In a 9-0 decision penned by Justice Stephen Breyer, the court ruled that because Boston’s flag-flying tradition did not amount to government speech, the city’s refusal to fly Camp Constitution’s flag based on its religious viewpoint violated the group’s freedom of speech.

“When a government does not speak for itself, it may not exclude speech based on ‘religious viewpoint,’” Breyer wrote, citing Supreme Court precedent. “Doing so ‘constitutes impermissible viewpoint discrimination.’”

Although the court ultimately ruled against Boston, it showed some sympathy for the city’s argument that an ordinary observer might view the third-party flags as government speech. The flagpole at issue, when not being used in third-party ceremonies, typically flies the Boston city flag and stands adjacent to an American flag and Massachusetts commonwealth flag that are on permanent display outside City Hall.

But Breyer wrote that Boston had “allowed its flag to be lowered and other flags to be raised with some regularity.” He noted that before its dispute with Camp Constitution, Boston had approved roughly 50 flags from 2005 to 2017 to be raised in more than 280 brief ceremonies — where participants generally gathered around the flagpole.

“Petitioners [Camp Constitution] say that a pedestrian glimpsing a flag other than Boston’s on the third flagpole might simply look down onto the plaza, see a group of private citizens conducting a ceremony without the city’s presence, and associate the new flag with them, not Boston,” he wrote. “Thus, even if the public would ordinarily associate a flag’s message with Boston, that is not necessarily true for the flags at issue here.”

The opinion reversed lower court decisions that sided with Boston.

The Monday ruling also favored the position that had been advanced by the Biden administration, which sided with Camp Constitution. The administration argued that Boston had not exercised the degree of control over its flag policy that is typically associated with government speech, comparing the flag-raising program to an “open mic night.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote one of three separate opinions concurring in the court’s judgment. He wrote that the dispute boiled down to a Boston city official’s misunderstanding of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from favoring one religion over another — or favoring religion over secular causes.

“As this Court has repeatedly made clear, however, a government does not violate the Establishment Clause merely because it treats religious persons, organizations, and speech equally with secular persons, organizations, and speech in public programs, benefits, facilities, and the like,” Kavanaugh wrote. “On the contrary, a government violates the Constitution when (as here) it excludes religious persons, organizations, or speech because of religion from public programs, benefits, facilities, and the like.”

Updated at 11:21 a.m.

Comments / 5

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Is Full of Questions as Justices Consider Case of Praying Football Coach

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Monday in what has become known as the “praying football coach case.” Stylized as Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the case pits one man’s desire to exercise his personal religious beliefs against a school district’s efforts protect its students from religious coercion; in legal terms, it’s the latest example of Free Exercise Clause versus the Establishment Clause. During oral arguments, the justice traded seemingly hypotheticals, attempting to tease out which facts in the underlying dispute might be most impactful for the ultimate verdict.
BREMERTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Christian#The Supreme Court#Latin#Camp Constitution
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

552K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy