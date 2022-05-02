ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rep. Tim Walberg on his visit to Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg recently went to Ukraine to see firsthand what’s happening there.

He says it was a personal trip, one that left a lasting impact.

Walberg says despite war and death across that country, the spirit of the Ukrainian people remains strong.

He shared one particular moment where he experienced that resolve firsthand.

“I went to the train station and that was my first experience of being herded into basically a bomb shelter, going further into the station, going lower, underground, and waiting there. I turned and I looked at the faces of these Ukrainian citizens, some elderly, some young, some very low-income status,” said Walberg.

“I only saw one young person with tears in her eyes with her boyfriend or husband comforting her. All of the rest showed a resolve. It was interesting. I’d never been through this before in my life. But to look at their faces and see that there was concern, of course, but there was a patience that said ‘when this is over, we’ll come and we’ll get back to being Ukrainians,'” said Walberg.

