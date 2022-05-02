ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Police departments urge caution after increase in auto-pedestrian crashes

By Deseret Digital Media
 3 days ago

Statistics show that a 13-year-old boy who died in West Jordan Tuesday was the fourth person in Utah to be killed on a bike in the month of April. Those numbers are leading Bike Utah to increase their awareness campaign.

