ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Good riddance April after cold, wet and miserable month of weather in Branch County

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Spring continues to be nothing more but a rumor this year in Branch County. April of 2022 will go down as one of the most miserable months...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Long 80-degree spell looking likely for Michigan

If you are waiting for some really warm weather, it’s going to happen next week. It probably won’t be just a one-day wonder, either. There is going to be a rearranging of the upper-air pattern around the northern hemisphere next week. These upper-air pattern changes are common and nothing to be alarmed about. I always give the analogy of the lava lamp from back in the 1970s. As the lightbulb heats up, the blobs of red start to rise in the lava lamp. The blobs travel in a cycle. Then at one point, a red blob collides with another blob and disrupts the circulation.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy