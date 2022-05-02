Good riddance April after cold, wet and miserable month of weather in Branch County

If you are waiting for some really warm weather, it’s going to happen next week. It probably won’t be just a one-day wonder, either. There is going to be a rearranging of the upper-air pattern around the northern hemisphere next week. These upper-air pattern changes are common and nothing to be alarmed about. I always give the analogy of the lava lamp from back in the 1970s. As the lightbulb heats up, the blobs of red start to rise in the lava lamp. The blobs travel in a cycle. Then at one point, a red blob collides with another blob and disrupts the circulation.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO