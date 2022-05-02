ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

One of the last two Tuskegee Airman living in San Antonio has died

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and the military community are trying to navigate a loss. One of the last Tuskegee Airmen in the area has passed away. Senior Master Sergeant James Bynum was one of the last two original Tuskegee Airmen living in San Antonio, according to the president of the...

CBS DFW

Texas Army National Guardsman Bishop Evans laid to rest in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Army National Guard Soldier Bishop Evans was laid to rest in Arlington Saturday afternoon. Evans died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. At the funeral service Evans was promoted from Specialist to Sergeant and was presented the award of the Lone Star Medal of Valor for his sacrifice and bravery. A large crowd attended the funeral including Governor Greg Abbot. Everyone called Evans a hero. "He was a great person," Levi Womble said. "His time was cut too short." The 22-year-old died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande river near eagle pass. He was from Arlington and was a member the junior ROTC at Mansfield High School.   After high school, Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019 and served in Kuwait and Iraq. He was most recently stationed at the U.S. Mexico border as part of Gov. Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."    
Ash Jurberg

The San Antonio billionaire pledging away his fortune

According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
Sam Houston
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Woman First in Texas to Get ‘Smart Knee' Replacement

Almost 800,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States, according to statistics from the Cleveland Clinic. The recovery, however, can be long and hard. But new technology is helping patients and their surgeons every step of the way. Lisa Herrick, of Arlington, became the first Texan to...
KSAT 12

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro announces birth of baby girl

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and his wife are the proud parents of a baby girl. According to a news release, Anna Valentina Castro was born at 5:21 p.m. on Monday in San Antonio. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. Castro and his wife, Anna Flores,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

