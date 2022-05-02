One of the last two Tuskegee Airman living in San Antonio has died
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and the military community are trying to navigate a loss. One of the last Tuskegee Airmen in the area has passed away. Senior Master Sergeant James Bynum was one of the last two original Tuskegee Airmen living in San Antonio, according to the president of the...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Army National Guard Soldier Bishop Evans was laid to rest in Arlington Saturday afternoon. Evans died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. At the funeral service Evans was promoted from Specialist to Sergeant and was presented the award of the Lone Star Medal of Valor for his sacrifice and bravery. A large crowd attended the funeral including Governor Greg Abbot. Everyone called Evans a hero. "He was a great person," Levi Womble said. "His time was cut too short." The 22-year-old died after trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande river near eagle pass. He was from Arlington and was a member the junior ROTC at Mansfield High School. After high school, Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019 and served in Kuwait and Iraq. He was most recently stationed at the U.S. Mexico border as part of Gov. Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."
An ancient Roman bust that went on display at a museum in San Antonio, Texas this week has a peculiar backstory: In 2018, the bust was bought at a Goodwill store in Austin, Texas. The buyer, Laura Young, was shopping for objects to resell and had no clue she picked up an artifact dating from the first century BC or AD.
After years on the market, country music icon George Strait has finally sold his custom-built estate in San Antonio, Texas. The famous country singer has been looking for a buyer for his hilltop mansion for years, and it turns out he found one at the end of 2021. George Strait’s...
Texas has grown more than any other state over the last decade, and one city, in particular, has experienced a massive amount of growth. According to KVUE, 4 million people have moved to the Lone Star State since 2010, which is more than any other state. Cities like Dallas, Austin,...
According to Forbes's latest list of billionaires, San Antonio is home to three billionaires. There is, however, another billionaire living in San Antonio that Forbes excludes from its list- Charles Butt. The CEO and chairman of beloved supermarket chain H-E-B was excluded from the individual billionaire's list as his fortune is shared with his family. The Butt family is worth over $17 billion, but none are recognized individually.
Houston is home to many billionaires and even more millionaires. But very few of them are as passionate about giving away their fortune as David Weekley. Together with his wife Bonnie, this Houston resident has pledged to give away most of his fortune while still alive.
Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
Almost 800,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States, according to statistics from the Cleveland Clinic. The recovery, however, can be long and hard. But new technology is helping patients and their surgeons every step of the way. Lisa Herrick, of Arlington, became the first Texan to...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) 10-day-long "enhanced" safety inspections of commercial trucks entering the state from Mexico may have cost Texas $4.2 billion in economic damage, as estimated by Waco-based Perryman Group, but it's been great for business in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, a border crossing just across state lines from El Paso.
A top Mexican official said her country will cut Texas out of a railway connection worth billions of dollars after Gov. Greg Abbott slowed border trade to a crawl last month as part of his immigration crackdown. Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said a project called the T-MEC Corridor connecting...
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Ima Hogg was the daughter of Governor James S. Hogg. Born in 1882, Hogg’s first name was taken from her uncle’s Civil War poem, which featured two women named Ima and Leila. There are reports the future governor gave her that name to attract the attention of Texas voters.
Gov. Greg Abbott's days-long inspection of commercial trucks entering Texas from Mexico cost the state an estimated $4.2 billion in economic damage. The political fiasco also boosted business in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. When the lengthy inspections stalled commercial traffic, many trucks re-routed to the border crossing at Santa Teresa....
My mom was 10 years old when she woke up on an ordinary weekday with excruciating pain in her right leg. She knew something wasn’t right. When my grandma came into her room to make sure she was getting up for school, my mom told her she didn’t feel good.
SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and his wife are the proud parents of a baby girl. According to a news release, Anna Valentina Castro was born at 5:21 p.m. on Monday in San Antonio. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. Castro and his wife, Anna Flores,...
