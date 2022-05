SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This year, 17 neighborhoods in 11 Oregon cities and towns were awarded $500 each in a nationally competitive process to assist with wildfire prevention projects to mark Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 7. For the eighth consecutive year, State Farm Insurance provided financial support, allowing these Oregon communities to join 100 others nationwide to reduce their wildfire risk and create a safer future.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO