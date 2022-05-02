Photo Gallery: Cinco de Mayo in Hermiston

The Palm Bar & Grill in Benton City has been around for decades, but you have never seen the Palm like it is today! New owners took over last year and they have done nothing but exceed expectations of breathing new life into it. Chances are, if you have visited the Palm in the last six months you have met Ron, Kelsi, or Nick. They are the proud new parents of a handful of employees and they spend much of their time fixing things that were broken, cleaning things that were dingy, and planning fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

BENTON CITY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO