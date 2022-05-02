ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Photo Gallery: Cinco de Mayo in Hermiston

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHermiston celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Uno de Mayo Sunday at the Eastern Oregon...

northeastoregonnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Tacoma Couch Guy becoming local celebrity, building brand in community

TACOMA, Wash. — "Tacoma Couch Guy" has been making the rounds on social media lately because he’s been spotted making the rounds in his neighborhood on a motorized couch. The man behind the commuter couch is Tacoma resident Kass Hodorowski. Hodorowski said the project was just a fun idea to make use of some old electric bike batteries a friend gave him years ago.
TACOMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

10 Best Places For Mexican Food In The Tri Cities

Tri-Cities is loaded with homegrown mom and pop restaurants serving authentic Mexican food. So why would you settle for anything less?. What are the Best Mexican Restaurants in the Tri-Cities?. But where to begin? We compiled a list of Mexican restaurants and food trucks in the Tri-Cities with a Google...
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermiston, OR
Society
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Oregon Country Fair returns to woods near Veneta for 2022

VENETA, Ore. - The Oregon Country Fair returns to the woods outside Veneta this summer after taking two years of virtual events due to the pandemic. “We can’t wait for the gates to open to see thousands of fair-goers coming on site to experience the offerings from the musicians, performers, artists, and food vendors who will help rejuvenate us as we come out of COVID-19 and manage many of the world’s new realities,” said Kirsten Bolton, the Oregon Country Fair’s General Manager.
VENETA, OR
102.7 KORD

New Breakfast Location in Benton City

The Palm Bar & Grill in Benton City has been around for decades, but you have never seen the Palm like it is today! New owners took over last year and they have done nothing but exceed expectations of breathing new life into it. Chances are, if you have visited the Palm in the last six months you have met Ron, Kelsi, or Nick. They are the proud new parents of a handful of employees and they spend much of their time fixing things that were broken, cleaning things that were dingy, and planning fun activities for everyone to enjoy.
BENTON CITY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy