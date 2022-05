HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a group in Huntsville that helps shape young into women with vision. Girls Inc. of Huntsville is a nonprofit for girls K-8th grade around Madison County. The organization focuses on areas like STEM, economic and financial literacy, leadership, healthy living and more. Not to mention mentorship that helps create life long friendships and skills needed as young women enter into the world.

