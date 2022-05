This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures were pointing to a higher open as the S&P 500 (SPX) tries to put together a three-day win streak. Yet today’s success may depend largely on the Federal Open Market Committee’s rate move at midday, and on what Chair Jerome Powell says afterward about how aggressively the Fed will be unloading its balance sheet in the future.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO