How many times have you heard Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name" without Zack de la Rocha's defiant curse-filled chorus? We're guessing it's pretty rare and perhaps doesn't hit with the same impact. But as one of the song's central themes is "fuck you I won't do what you tell me," it should probably come as no surprise that the band didn't exactly follow the rules while once playing the song for a live BBC broadcast.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO