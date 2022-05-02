ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Newborn dies after mother seriously injured in Hagerstown crash

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A newborn baby died Saturday after its mother was injured in a car crash in Wayne County. Police were called just after 12:30 p.m. to an accident in the 17000 block of Lamar Road in Hagerstown. That’s at the...

