Connecticut State

Guide: Wedding Expos around the Tri-state area

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKr1v_0fQRnRmr00

Are you getting married? Check out these bridal showcases to help you plan while meeting various vendors, food and drink tastings and tons of prizes. Make sure to check each bridal showcase as some ask for RSVPs and online registrations.

*Note: Check website or call ahead for last minute changes or any COVID-19 restrictions.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Bridal Expos in Connecticut

Rustic Wedding Expo
Sept. 18
Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Angel & Anchor Farm
41 Newport Road, Sterling
Price: Register online for free tickets
Website

Connecticut Wedding Expo
Oct. 2
Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn
Glastonbury
Price: Register online for free tickets
Website

Spellbound Masquerade Ball and Wedding Expo
Oct. 30
Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Hope Lodge Venue
Mossup
Price: Register online for free tickets
Website

Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo
Nov. 6
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hartford XL Center
1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford
Price: Free online, $10 at the door
Website

Hartford Wedding and Bridal Expo
March 26, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hartford XL Center
1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford
Phone: (860) 365-5678
Price: $8
Website

Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo
April 23, 2023
Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Bobby Valentine’s Sports Academy
4 Largo Drive, Stamford
Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door
Website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDALj_0fQRnRmr00 (Photo courtesy of Long Island Bridal Expo)

Bridal Expos in the Hudson Valley

Beacon Wedding Show
Aug. 17
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
The Landmark
139 Main St., Beacon
Website

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
Sept. 21
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Falkirk Estate and Country Club
206 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley
Website

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
Nov. 13
Time: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Arrow Park
1061 Orange Turnpike, Monroe
Website

Hudson River Bridal Show
Jan. 13, 2023
Time: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Hudson River Venue
4 Chelsea View Terrace, Newburgh
Website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7D0Z_0fQRnRmr00
(Photo courtesy of Long Island Bridal Expo)

Bridal Expos on Long Island

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases
June 27
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Garden City Hotel
45 7th St., Garden City
LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280
Price: Free
Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available
Website

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases
June 28
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wind Watch Golf & Country Club
1715 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge
LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280
Price: Free
Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available
Website

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases
June 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hilton Long Island/Huntington
598 Broadhollow Road, Melville
LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280
Price: Free
Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available
Website

Nassau County Wedding Expo
July 18
Time: 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Hofstra University
Sondra and David Mack Student Center, Hempstead
Price: Free
Website

New York Bridal & Wedding Expo
Jan. 14 & 15, 2023
Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale
Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door
Website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgqut_0fQRnRmr00
(Photo courtesy of Long Island Bridal Expo)

Bridal Expos Around New Jersey

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
June 22
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Hilton Hotel (Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands NJ)
650 Terrace Ave., Hasbrouck Heights
Website

Monmouth County Bridal Show
June 29
Time: 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m.
Jumping Brook Country Club
210 Jumping Brook Road, Tinton Falls
Price: Free
Website

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
July 13
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
The Inn at Millrace Pond
313 Johnsonburg Road, Hope
Website

NJ’s Largest Summer Wedding Expo
July 14
Time: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
MetLife Stadium
1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford
Price: Free
Website

Jersey Shore Summer Wedding Expo
July 20
Time: TBD
Ocean Place Resort & Spa
1 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch
Price: Free
Website

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
July 27
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
10PRL
515 Bath Ave., 2nd Floor, Long Branch
Website

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
Aug. 18, Oct. 26
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Clarion Hotel and Conference Center
815 Route 37, Toms River
Website

Bridal Showcase/Wedding Expo Cherry Hill Mall
Sept. 18
Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Cherry Hill Mall
2000 New Jersey Route 38, Cherry Hill
Price: Free
Website

Calandra’s Bridal & Special Events Show
Sept. 28
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Best Western Plus Fairfield Executive Inn Hotel
216 Route 46 East, Fairfield
Website

NJ Convention & Expo Center Wedding Expo
Oct. 16
Time: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center
97 Sunfield Ave., Edison
Price: Free
Website

Elegant Bridal Productions Bridal Show
Oct. 19
Time: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Conservatory at the Sussex Fairgrounds
37 Plains Road, Augusta
Website

New Jersey Bridal & Wedding Expo
Jan. 7 & 8, 2023
Time: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Meadowlands Expo Center
355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus
Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door
Website

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7RBr_0fQRnRmr00 (Photo courtesy of Long Island Bridal Expo)

Bridal Expos Around New York City

Wedding Salon Fall Showcase
Nov. 14
Time: 4 p.m.-7:30 pm.
Stewart Hotel
371 7th Ave., New York
Wedding Salon Phone: (212) 631-7777
Price: General Admission (Admits Two): $55
VIP (Admits Two): $75
Wedding Salon Website

PAST EVENTS

CONNECTICUT
The Bridal Fete
May 1
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.|
The Pavilions at Penfield Beach
323 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield
Price: $5 pre-register online; $8 at the door
Website

Rustic Wedding Expo
May 25
Time: 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Holiday Hill Barn and Tent Venue
41 Chaffeeville Road, Mansfield
Price: Register online for free tickets
Website

Connecticut Bridal & Wedding Expo
June 5
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Hartford XL Center
1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford
Price: Free online, $10 at the door
Website

HUDSON VALLEY

Wedding Crashers Wedding Fair
June 5
Time: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Basilica Hudson
110 South Front St., Hudson
Price: $15/individual; $20/couple - advanced; $20/individual; $25/couple - day of
Website

LONG ISLAND
Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases
April 27, May 25
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Willow Creek Golf & Country Club
1 Clubhouse Drive, Mount Sinai
LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280
Price: Free
Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available
Website

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases
May 23
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Garden City Hotel
45 7th St., Garden City
LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280
Price: Free
Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available
Website

Long Island Bridal Expos Wedding Showcases
May 24
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hilton Long Island/Huntington
598 Broadhollow Road, Melville
LI Bridal Expo Phone: (631) 563-6280
Price: Free
Additional information: Online reservations suggested, food tasting available
Website

NEW JERSEY
The Club at Picatinny - Elegant Bridal Show
May 1
Time: 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
The Club at Picatinny
121 Buffington Road, Picatinny Arsenal, Dover
Website

Born to Run - Elegant Bridal Show
May 1
Time: 1 p .m.-4 p.m.
Born to Run
129 Mountain Top Road, Glen Gardner
Website

Bridal Showcase/Wedding Expo The Merion
May 11
Time: 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Merion
1301 Route 130, Cinnaminson
Price: Wedding couple free; guest $5
Website

NEW YORK CITY
Boss Lady Bridal Expos
May 11
Time: 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Eastwood Manor
3371 Eastchester Road, Bronx
Boss Baby Bridal Expo Phone: (845) 500-1133
Price: Free
Website

Boss Lady Bridal Expos
June 1
Time: 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Maestro’s Caterers
1703 Bronxdale Ave., Bronx
Boss Baby Bridal Expo Phone: (845) 500-1133
Price: Free
Website

Did we miss one? Click here and let us know!

Check out our Just Engaged photos or submit your own!
Just Engaged in The Bronx
Just Engaged in Brooklyn
Just Engaged in Connecticut
Just Engaged in the Hudson Valley
Just Engaged on Long Island
Just Engaged in New Jersey

(Cover image courtesy of Long Island Bridal Expo)

