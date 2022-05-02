2022: Eric Church Came Back to Idaho for His Gather Again Tour!

The Country Concert Series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has announced its next performer of the summer.
The Country Concert Series, powered by Idaho Central Credit Union, announced that country music star Lauren Alaina is coming to Pocatello.
"After capturing hearts with her easy Southern charm and bright, bold voice on American Idol, Lauren Alaina has elevated herself into the upper echelon of country music's most authentic voices and beloved personalities," Country Concert Series said in a Wednesday Facebook post. "With three No. 1 songs in under three years, the recently-crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year is bringing her must-see act to the epicenter of southeastern Idaho entertainment, the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 25th.
Tickets will be available soon at countryconcertseries.com.
