ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

2022: Eric Church Came Back to Idaho for His Gather Again Tour!

By Parker Kane
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's everything that happened at the Eric Church concert this weekend at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise. All I can say is wow. This concert was absolutely insane. You can really tell Eric Church loves Idaho, and he shared multiple times throughout the night how incredibly grateful and excited he was...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Country music star Lauren Alaina coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 25

The Country Concert Series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has announced its next performer of the summer. The Country Concert Series, powered by Idaho Central Credit Union, announced that country music star Lauren Alaina is coming to Pocatello. "After capturing hearts with her easy Southern charm and bright, bold voice on American Idol, Lauren Alaina has elevated herself into the upper echelon of country music's most authentic voices and beloved personalities," Country Concert Series said in a Wednesday Facebook post. "With three No. 1 songs in under three years, the recently-crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year is bringing her must-see act to the epicenter of southeastern Idaho entertainment, the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 25th. Tickets will be available soon at countryconcertseries.com.
POCATELLO, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Church
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Adorable 5 Year Old Boise Girl Goes Viral Singing and Snowboarding on TikTok

Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At sure a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 5 year old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Opposition to Bruce Willis’s Planned Idaho Airport

There are a lot of people who like Camas County and don’t want to see a drastic change. They like the slower pace of life, lack of opportunities for their kids, and a tiny tax base. As many of you know, the actor Bruce Willis has been attempting for years to construct a small private airport that could help alleviate air traffic in and out of neighboring Blaine County. Willis may be suffering from an illness but remains a shrewd businessman.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
104.3 WOW Country

If You Remember More Than 10 Of These Things You’re Officially “Old Boise”

If you had to pick one moment in pop culture to define your age, what would it be?. There's no better way to joke about how old you are than by bringing up old fads, landmarks and events that were unique to your childhood. It's hard to pick just one piece of pop culture to describe how "old" I am, but if we had to pick one we'd have to say "We're Beanie Baby old." Those cute little guys would be closely followed by Giga Pets, Furby and Eureka's Castle "old."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Housing a Family of Four for $800 a Month? In Idaho? No Way!

We hear it time and time again: housing costs are rising in the Treasure Valley and if we’re being completely transparent in how we feel about it… it sucks. Let’s just call it for what it is, it’s not a good thing but thankfully, there is one city in Idaho that is ranked one of the top areas where people can expect to pay the least for housing.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy