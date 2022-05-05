ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Heard Back On Stand

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Johnny Depp already testified , and Amber Heard returns to the witness stand today in Depp’s exceedingly high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse.

Both sides are presenting their cases before a seven-person jury, Depp, Heard, a platoon of lawyers and cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate. Depp’s cross-examination from Heard’s lawyers finished last week. She is the second witness for the defense.

The defense’s first witness after Depp’s side rested earlier this week, forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, just wrapped, testifying about instances in which Heard was subject to domestic and sexual violence by Depp. In cross, Depp’s attorneys attempted to undermine her knowledge of the couple’s relationship.

Johnny Depp: A Career In Photos From ‘Platoon’ to ‘Pirates’ And Beyond

The defamation trial runs Monday through Thursdays, with Fridays off. It is set to run for five weeks. However, there will be a pause from May 9-12 as Azcarate attends to a previously scheduled conference engagement.

Below is a link to Thursday’s testimony from the courtroom provided by Law & Crime Network.

In his early testimony, Depp said he was fighting back against Heard’s accusations, in part, for his children’s sake. Heard’s team this week motioned to have the case dismissed. It was denied.

Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting On The Trial

Along with Depp and Heard, A-listers like James Franco and the world’s on-again/off-again richest man Elon Musk are set to testify in the Old Dominion-set trial.

Deadline

Johnny Depp Snickers In Court As Amber Heard Details Alleged Violence & Controlling Behavior By Him; Testimony Describes ‘Pirates’ Actor’s 2014 Stormy Opioid Detox – Update

UPDATE, 10:10 AM: On the 15th day of Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman star told the Virginia courtroom how things between herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor "really weren't okay…I was just catering to his mood" during his 2014 detox from Oxycontin. "I said something to him, he got so angry and slapped me across the face," a sometimes crying and voice-cracking Heard said Thursday in her second day of testimony. "But it was so weird, he was crying…no women had embarrassed me like that,"...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star's $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that "I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence." Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: ACLU Believes Elon Musk Was Behind $500,000 Donation Toward Actress’s Pledge

The general counsel of the ACLU testified Thursday in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in Virginia that the foundation believed billionaire Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 payment to help the actress fulfill a $3.5 million donation pledge to the organization. Heard had said she would donate $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to charity, split between the ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. But in Depp's $50 million defamation claim against Heard, his attorneys have been trying to show that Heard has not followed through on the pledge to the ACLU. Excerpts...
ADVOCACY
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Social Media Loses It As Johnny Depp & Psychiatrist Seemingly Flirt In Court — Watch!

While fans can't peel their eyes away from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, it looks like the actor has been in a trance of his own.In a viral TikTok post that's been viewed over 8 million times, a user shared a clip from the courtroom that shows the star, 58, looking at psychiatrist Dr. Shannon Curry, and after they break off their gaze, the latter gives off a sly smile."But that eye contact and the smirk," the text in the video reads as a sultry tune plays in the background. However, the woman who posted the TikTok noted...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Franco
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp security guard tells of actor’s shock when Amber Heard ‘punched him in the face’ during fight

Johnny Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern spoke of the actor’s shock when Amber Heard punched him in the face during a fight as he testified in the former couple’s defamation trial. The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr McGivern, who appeared in court on Monday via video...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe. Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Case Against Amber Heard Suffers Blow After Key Witness Is Dismissed

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama continues. Following the 2020 verdict that saw Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” being dismissed, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is back in court, this time because he’s suing Heard for defamation (which prompted her to countersue for $100 million). Unfortunately for Depp, his case has suffered a major blow due to the dismissal of a key witness.
CELEBRITIES
#Academy Awards#Grammy Awards#Sag Awards#Law Crime Network
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Testifies That ‘I Could Hear Amber Screaming’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Malcolm Connolly testified that he could hear many arguments between the 58-year-old actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, as he answered questions in the defamation trial on Thursday April 28. Malcolm said that he could see the 36-year-old actress’s demeanor change very quickly during their relationship. “I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship,” he said. “If something wasn’t quite right, Amber could get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reveals Winona Ryder tattoo that Amber Heard didn’t like

Johnny Depp’s taste in tattoos was brought up during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard as he revealed there’s one in particular she didn’t like.Mr Depp returned to the witness stand for a second day on Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia, where he was asked about Ms Heard’s claims that the first time he struck her was in response to a comment about a tattoo.The actor said that incident did not happen and reiterated that he never hit Ms Heard or any other woman.He added that this specific allegation never made sense to him because he would...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas says she intervened when Amber Heard ‘hit him with can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas has testified that she intervened after hearing Mr Depp saying that Amber Heard hit him with a can. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesEstate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

