How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Heard Back On Stand

Johnny Depp already testified , and Amber Heard returns to the witness stand today in Depp’s exceedingly high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse.

Both sides are presenting their cases before a seven-person jury, Depp, Heard, a platoon of lawyers and cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate. Depp’s cross-examination from Heard’s lawyers finished last week. She is the second witness for the defense.

The defense’s first witness after Depp’s side rested earlier this week, forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, just wrapped, testifying about instances in which Heard was subject to domestic and sexual violence by Depp. In cross, Depp’s attorneys attempted to undermine her knowledge of the couple’s relationship.

The defamation trial runs Monday through Thursdays, with Fridays off. It is set to run for five weeks. However, there will be a pause from May 9-12 as Azcarate attends to a previously scheduled conference engagement.

Below is a link to Thursday’s testimony from the courtroom provided by Law & Crime Network.

In his early testimony, Depp said he was fighting back against Heard’s accusations, in part, for his children’s sake. Heard’s team this week motioned to have the case dismissed. It was denied.

Along with Depp and Heard, A-listers like James Franco and the world’s on-again/off-again richest man Elon Musk are set to testify in the Old Dominion-set trial.