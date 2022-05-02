ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Bobby Eugene Fulkerson, 83

Father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Bobby Eugene Fulkerson, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on April 21, 1938 in Grayson County, KY, the son...

WTVQ

UPDATE: Mother accused of killing 2 children, neighbors speak out

UPDATE (5/3/22 5:20 P.M.) – A tragic update, two children killed AND their mom being charged with their murder. Lexington Police say Nikki James, 43, is charged with two counts of murder. Police say she is being held in custody while further charges are pending. According to police, the murders happened in Lexington Monday night at an apartment complex off Rogers Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Two Kentucky children stabbed to death, police say

Two children in central Kentucky were killed and one person has been charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a report Monday evening of an injured person and arrived to find three injured people, who were taken to a local hospital, a statement from the Lexington Police Department said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate back above five-percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up above five-percent, according to the latest virus statistics out on Monday. According to the state, Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.67 percent as of May 2, 2022. Health experts say the positivity rate is an indicator of what the virus is doing and where it’s headed. Health officials ideally like to see that statistic below five-percent.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

25 horses die in Kentucky stable fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than two dozen horses died after a fire broke out over the weekend in Scott County. The fire broke out early Sunday morning at Brannon Stables on Ironworks Pike, which is located in between Frankfort and Georgtown. Twenty-five horses were killed, according to a report...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WECT

At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 20 horses were killed in a Kentucky barn fire over the weekend. Firefighters confirmed that a barn at Brannon Stables in Scott County – just north of Lexington – caught fire early Sunday morning. Crews said the barn was...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
HipHopDX.com

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges In Kentucky

Hardin County, KY – OJ Da Juiceman found himself back in the headlines this week — for all the wrong reasons. According to NBC affiliate Lex18, the 40-year-old rapper (real name Otis Williams Jr.) was arrested on gun and drug charges in Hardin County, Kentucky on Monday (May 2).
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned school bus injures students in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials say some students were injured after a Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on I-64. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway early Tuesday morning. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Obituaries
Eater

The 27 Essential Louisville Restaurants

Louisville is home to more than baseball bats, bourbon, and the fastest two minutes in sports. Set on the Ohio River on the border with Indiana, Derby City is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, with the robust cultural scene to go along with that status, especially when it comes to good food. The city is home to the famous hot brown: a mess of turkey, Mornay sauce, cheese, and bread cobbled together at the Brown Hotel nearly a century ago. Louisville also has plenty of Southern dining, from old-fashioned classics to dishes inflected with French and Mediterranean twists, plus lots of Cuban specialties, vegan beer, Scandinavian pastries, and pan-Asian comfort food. The city’s best eateries offer way more than pit stops before the races.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

New Shows Highlight the Opening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City, Kentucky

Not EVERYTHING that's old is new again; sometimes what's nostalgic should remain nostalgic. But that's not the case with Guntown Mountain in Cave City. For years, the vintage tourist attraction in south central Kentucky was somewhat dormant while the old favorites around the rest of town remained active. But there was enough demand to bring Guntown Mountain that this particular thing that WAS old is brand new again...and open for the season.
CAVE CITY, KY

