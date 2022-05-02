ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

By Tom Gott
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final second...

The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
Yardbarker

Watch: Luis Diaz’s emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

Luis Diaz looked utterly blown away by the realisation that his side had confirmed their spot in the Champions League final in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal. The Colombian international played an integral part in the Reds’ second-half comeback in Spain, producing the equaliser as his substitution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take control of the tie.
Yardbarker

Incredible Liverpool fight back ends Villarreal Champions League dreams

Liverpool brilliantly turned the tables in a wild Champions League second leg semi final tie, with three goals in the space of 12 minutes after an incredible first period for Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s side snatched away the Yellow Submarine’s dream of a first ever Champions League final appearance, as they...
SPORTbible

Jamie Carragher Went Into Fan Mode During Villarreal Vs. Liverpool, Hilarious Video Captures All Of His Reactions

​Jamie Carragher went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the thrilling Champions League clash between Villarreal and Liverpool, with his behaviour captured in a hilarious video. Liverpool delivered a stellar second half performance to beat Villarreal 3-2 to book their place in this month's Champions League final. But they gave...
Daily Mail

Liverpool fans hail unsung heroes Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams - and Alisson's goalscoring heroics - for helping them reach the Champions League final... as they label miraculous 95th-minute win at West Brom last season as the 'real reason' they made it

Liverpool fans have hailed the heroes of last season after reaching the Champions League final with their 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal. The Reds are still in with a shot of an unprecedented quadruple, one year after they suffered a miserable injury-riddled campaign where it looked like they might not even qualify for this season's Champions League.
