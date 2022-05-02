Liverpool predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...

