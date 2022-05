Despite months of planning by two local music entrepreneurs, the historic IceHouse at 1801 Wynkoop Street won't become the home of a new electronic-music venue. "At the end of the day, we want to have a positive, collaborative relationship with our neighbors," says Ryan Simonds, who, along with Jonathan Trahan, had hoped to open Kulture Music Hall, an electronic-music club, in the 11,400-square-foot basement of the IceHouse. "With so much opposition, we really didn’t see that happening. We didn’t want to be in a situation where down the road we’re continuing to battle with people who don’t want us to be here."

