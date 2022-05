2022 Toledo-area high school softball state tournament pairings

Here are the pairings for the Ohio High School Athletic Association high school softball tournament for Toledo-area teams. Sectional games will be played at the site of the higher seed.

Area teams earning No. 1 seeds were Anthony Wayne in Division I, Oak Harbor and Bryan in Division II, and Liberty-Benton and Otsego in Division III

Division I at University of Toledo

Monday, May 9

■ No. 16 Bowsher at No. 15 Sandusky, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

■ Sandusky-Bowsher Winner at No. 2 Springfield, 5 p.m.

■ No. 13 Fremont Ross at No. 7 Ashland, 5 p.m.

■ No. 14 Lima Senior at No. 3 Whitmer, 5 p.m.

■ No. 10 Clay at No. 5 Perrysburg, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

■ Semifinals at University of Toledo: Sandusky/Bowsher-Springfield winner vs. Fremont Ross-Ashland winner, 4 p.m.; Lima Senior-Whitmer winner vs. Clay-Perrysburg winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

■ Final at UT, 5 p.m.

Division I at Bowling Green State University

Monday, May 9

■ No. 18 Waite at No. 17 Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

■ Waite-Notre Dame winner at No. 1 Anthony Wayne, 5 p.m.

■ No. 11 Start at No. 8 Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

■ No. 12 Findlay at No. 4 Northview, 5 p.m.

■ No. 9 Southview at No. 6 Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

■ Semifinals at BGSU: Waite/Notre Dame-Anthony Wayne winner vs. Start-Wapakoneta winner, 4 p.m.; Findlay-Northview winner vs. Southview-Bowling Green winner, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 20

■ Final at BGSU, 5 p.m.

Division II at Genoa

Tuesday, May 10

■ No. 11 Woodward at No. 7 Rossford, 5 p.m.

■ No. 8 Maumee at No. 6 Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

■ No. 9 Port Clinton at No. 5 Sandusky Perkins, 5 p.m.

Friday May 13

■ Woodward-Rossford winner at No. 1 Oak Harbor, 5 p.m.

■ No. 10 Rogers at No. 4 St. Ursula, 5 p.m.

■ Maumee-Central Catholic winner at No. 2 Wauseon, 5 p.m.

■ Port Clinton-Perkins winner at No. 3 Clyde

Wednesday, May 18

■ Semifinals at Genoa: Woodward/Rossford-Oak Harbor winner vs. Rogers/St. Ursula winner, 4:30 p.m.; Maumee/Central Catholic-Wauseon winner vs. Port Clinton/Perkins-Clyde winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

■ Finals at Genoa, noon

Division II at University of Northwestern Ohio

Tuesday, May 10

■ No. 10 Napoleon at No. 8 Lima Shawnee, 5 p.m.

■ No. 7 Celina at No. 6 Van Wert, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 13

■ Napoleon-Lima Shawnee winner at No. 1 Bryan, 5 p.m.

■ No. 5 Defiance at No. 4 Elida, 5 p.m.

■ Celina-Van Wert winner at No. 2 St. Mary's Memorial, 5 p.m.

■ No. 9 Kenton at No. 3 Lima Bath, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

■ Semifinals at University of Northwestern Ohio: Napoleon/Lima Shawnee-Bryan winner vs. Defiance-Elida winner, 4 p.m.; Celina/Van Wert-St. Mary's Memorial winner vs. Kenton-Lima Bath winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

■ Final at University of Northwestern Ohio, noon

Division III at Lima Bath

Tuesday, May 10

■ No. 12 Ottawa-Glandorf at No. 6 Elmwood, 5 p.m.

■ No. 9 Patrick Henry at No. 8 Harrod Allen East, 5 p.m

■ No. 11 Delphos Jefferson at No. 7 Paulding, 5 p.m.

■ No. 10 Fostoria at No. 5 Fairview, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 13

■ Ottawa-Glandorf-Elmwood winner at No. 1 Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

■ Patrick Henry-Allen East winner at No. 2 Coldwater, 5 p.m.

■ Delphos Jefferson-Paulding winner at No. 3 Van Buren, 5 p.m.

■ Fostoria-Fairview winner at No. 4 Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

■ Semifinals at Lima Bath: Ottawa-Glandorf/Elmwood-Liberty-Benton winner vs. Patrick Henry/Allen East-Coldwater winner, 4 p.m.; Delphos Jefferson/Paulding-Van Buren winner vs. Fostoria/Fairview-Riverdale winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

■ Finals at Lima Bath, 5 p.m.

Division III at New Riegel

Tuesday, May 10

■ No. 11 Bucyrus at No. 9 Lakota, 5 p.m.

■ No. 7 Huron at No. 5 Ashland Crestview, 5 p.m.

■ No. 8 Bucyrus Wynford at No. 6 Carey, 5 p.m.

■ No. 12 Willard at No. 10 Collins Western Reserve, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 13

■ Bucyrus-Lakota winner at No. 1 Margaretta, 5 p.m.

■ Huron-Ashland Crestview winner at No. 4 Upper Sandusky, 5 p.m.

■ Bucyrus Wynford-Carey winner at No. 2 Edison, 5 p.m.

■ Willard-Collins Western Reserve winner at No. 3 North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

■ Semifinals at New Riegel: Bucyrus/Lakota-Margaretta winner vs. Huron/Ashland Crestview-Upper Sandusky winner, 4 p.m.; Bucyrus Wynford/Carey-Edison winner vs. Willard/Collins Western Reserve-Colonel Crawford winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

■ Final at New Riegel, Noon

Division III at Springfield

Tuesday, May 10

■ No. 11 Liberty Center at No. 9 Northwood, 5 p.m.

■ No. 13 Delta at No. 6 Archbold, 5 p.m.

■ No. 10 Montpelier at No. 5 Evergreen, 5 p.m.

■ No. 12 Woodmore at No. 7 Lake, 5 p.m.

■ No. 8 Swanton at No. 3 Tinora, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 13

■ Liberty Center-Northwood winner at No. 1 Otsego, 5 p.m.

■ Delta-Archbold winner vs. Montpelier-Evergreen winner, 5 p.m.

■ Woodmore-Lake winner at No. 2 Eastwood, 5 p.m.

■ Swanton-Tinora winner at No. 4 Genoa, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

■ Semifinals at Springfield: Liberty Center/Northwood-Otsego winner vs. Delta/Archbold-Montpelier/Evergreen winner, 4 p.m.; Woodmore/Lake-Eastwood winner vs. Swanton/Tinora-Genoa winner, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 20

■ Finals at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Division IV at Bryan

Monday, May 9

■ No. 13 Fayette at No. 1 Hilltop, 5 p.m.

■ No. 6 Ayersville at No. 5 North Central, 5 p.m.

■ No. 9 Hicksville at No. 4 Miller City, 5 p.m.

■ No. 11 Holgate at No. 10 Pettisville, 5 p.m.

■ No. 8 Edon at No. 7 Stryker, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

■ Fayette-Hilltop winner vs. No. 12 Continental, 5 p.m.

■ Ayersville-North Central winner vs. Hicksville-Miller City winner, 5 p.m.

■ Holgate-Pettisville winner at No. 2 Antwerp, 5 p.m.

■ Edon-Stryker winner at No. 3 Edgerton, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

■ Semifinals at Bryan: Fayette/Hilltop-Continental winner vs. Ayersville/North Central-Hicksville/Miller City winner, 5 p.m.; Holgate/Pettisville-Antwerp winner vs. Edon/Stryker-Edgerton winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 20

■ Finals at Bryan, 5 p.m.

Division IV at Oak Harbor

Monday, May 9

■ No. 10 Cardinal Stritch at No. 9 Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

■ No. 13 Toledo Christian at No. 4 Gibsonburg, 5 p.m.

■ No. 12 Sandusky St. Mary at No. 7 Danbury, 5 p.m.

■ No. 11 Ottawa Hills at No. 8 Fremont St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

■ No. 6 Arcadia at No. 5 Old Fort, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

■ Cardinal Stritch-Emmanuel Christian winner at No. 1 Hopewell-Loudon, 5 p.m.

■ Toledo Christian-Gibsonburg winner vs. Sandusky St. Mary-Danbury winner, 5 p.m.

■ Ottawa Hills-Fremont St. Joseph winner at No. 2 Tiffin Calvert, 5 p.m.

■ Arcadia-Old Fort winner at No. 3 New Riegel, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

■ Semifinals at Oak Harbor: Cardinal Stritch/Emmanuel Christian-Hopewell-Loudon winner vs. Toledo Christian/Gibsonburg-Sandusky St. Mary/Danbury winner, 3:30 p.m.; Ottawa Hills/Fremont St. Joseph-Tiffin Calvert winner vs. Arcadia/Old Fort-New Riegel winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20

■ Final at Oak Harbor, 5 p.m.

Division IV at Elida

Monday, May 9

■ No. 12 Kalida at No. 11 Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

■ No. 13 Hardin Northern at No. 5 Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

■ No. 9 Lima Central Catholic at No. 4 Bluffton, 5 p.m.

■ No. 10 Ottoville at No. 7 McComb, 5 p.m.

■ No. 8 Arlington at No. 6 Ada, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

■ Kalida-Cory-Rawson winner at No. 1 Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

■ Hardin Northern-Columbus Grove winner vs. Lima Central Catholic-Bluffton winner, 5 p.m.

■ Ottoville-McComb winner at No. 2 North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

■ Arlington-Ada winner at No. 3 Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

■ Semifinal at Elida: Kalida/Cory-Rawson-Wayne Trace winner vs. Hardin Northern/Columbus Grove-Lima Central Catholic/Bluffton winner, 4 p.m.; Ottoville/McComb-North Baltimore winner vs. Arlington/Ada-Leipsic winner, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 20

■ Final at Elida, 5 p.m.