Police: 2 Suspected Carjackers Dead After Jumping in River

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Ill. (AP) — Two men suspected in the armed theft of a luxury car have died after jumping into a Chicago-area river while fleeing police. A 2020 Rolls-Royce that was taken...

