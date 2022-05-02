ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42 Romantic, Bold, and Timeless Dresses With Sleeves

By Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether for work, sophisticated occasions, or relaxed moments, dresses with sleeves are among the chicest. Coming in just about every silhouette you can imagine, sleeved...

www.vogue.com

Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Opts for Cozy Glamour Post-Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had a momentous night at the Met Gala. The reality television star turned heads while wearing the gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to president John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s not a surprise that for the day after wearing such a piece–part of fashion history!—that Kardashian wanted to be swaddled in comfort. The morning after the celebration, Kardashian was spotted with her beau Pete Davidson leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing a full Balenciaga look, which included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from haute couture 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Katy Perry Offers a Lesson in Timeless Glamour at the Met Gala 2022

Katy Perry inspired double takes on tonight’s Met Gala 2022 red carpet—but not for the reason you might think. As the event’s resident risk-taking theme queen, the pop superstar has worn everything from a sparkling Moschino chandelier dress to larger-than-life Versace angel wings with the boldest of beauty statements to match. Tonight, however, Perry dialed things back above her black and cream Oscar de la Renta dress with its floral cut-out lace detail across the chest and sheer tulle evening gloves.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Dakota Johnson Wore a Sheer, Lace Gucci Jumpsuit at the 2022 Met Gala

It'll always be tough to beat Dakota Johnson's 2019 Met Gala look (though, comparing anything to a "Heavenly Bodies" ensemble is going to end up with an unfair advantage), but the actress arrived at the 2022 event dressed in an outfit that's sure to turn heads. Leave it to the 50 Shades alumnae to understand the assignment and do it while supporting her fashion partner-in-crime, Gucci.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Tory Burch
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue Magazine

Danai Gurira’s Striking Met Gala Look Combines Gilded Glamour With Nigerian Art

When Danai Gurira hit the red carpet at last night’s Met Gala, she certainly embraced the Gilded Glamour dress code in her one-shouldered gown, designed by Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako. The custom design references the voluminous silhouettes of the 18th century. Yet Gurira, who was raised in Zimbabwe, and Abijako, who is Nigerian, also wanted to infuse their African identities into the theme. To do so, Abijako also looked to Festac '77 for inspiration—a historic international arts festival that was hosted in Lagos, Nigeria during the ’70s and brought together thousands of artists, writers, musicians, and activists from the African diaspora. “I referenced the massive silhouettes that performers wore at that festival,” says Abijako. “I wanted to pay homage to them, and the silhouettes translate to the 19th-century.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

More Than 4,000 Hours of Embroidery Went Into Carey Mulligan’s Traffic-Stopping Schiaparelli Met Gala Gown

When Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, was asked to design a bespoke Met Gala dress for British actor Carey Mulligan some months ago, his objective became to create haute couture it was possible to fall in love with. “Couture is a very emotional, gestural process,” the Texan-born designer tells Vogue. “It’s truly about wooing everyone. That’s the magic of couture. I wanted to keep the dress very much dramatic, but simple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

See Sarah Jessica Parker Nail the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour Dress Code

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. And just like that, we fell in love with Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look. On May 2, the Sex and the City star officially returned to the fashion event for the first time in two years and, as always, she understood the assignment. Honoring the event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code, Parker turned heads as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an opulent ballgown by Christopher John Rogers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Met Gala

What is gilded glamour? From the moment the Met Gala’s 2022 theme was announced, people have tried to unpack its meaning. For some, the phrase calls to mind Edith Wharton’s New York; others find it reminiscent of the blingy, streetwise look of the early 2000s. Given the room for interpretation, guests at tonight’s ceremony were free to chart their own course. They did so gleefully, dressing to the nines in custom designer outfits and archival vintage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Met Gala’s Most Mysterious Guest

At last night’s Met Gala, A-list stars like Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Blake Lively made waves on the gilded glamour-themed red carpet—but there was one lesser-known attendee who made just as much a commotion. Storming the step-and-repeat in a custom Iris van Herpen creation, Swedish street style star Fredrik Robertsson went instantly viral after several news outlets and red-carpet spectators mistook him for Jared Leto. “At first, I didn’t know about it, then I started seeing it on Page Six and The New York Times,” says Robertsson. “I have heard before that I look like Jared Leto. My favorite part of the night was when I bumped into him, who the press thought I was, and we just laughed at it all. He said he was honored they thought he was me!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey’s Met Gala Debut In The Sweetest Way

Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, affectionately known as Nugget and Turtle, are back proving that they still are relationship goals. Though her beau was notably absent from her side at her Met Gala debut this past Monday (May 2), Harvey took to the red carpet wearing a custom, black Michael Kors gown that had her rock-solid abs on full display. Styled by Jason Bolden, the model-entrepreneur reflected on her look on Instagram. “Met Monday [sparkles emoji] Thank you @michaelkors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment!...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

KiKi Layne’s 2022 Met Gala Look Was a Celebration of Black Beauty

The 2022 Met Gala saw KiKi Layne once again using the red carpet to make a statement. Along with her custom pink Prabal Gurung gown and pink satin Stuart Weitzman platforms, Layne wore a perfectly shaped afro. As her hairstylist Tish Celestine explained it, the Gilded Age “was a time when wearing our natural hair as it is, would not have been celebrated.” Therefore, she explains, she “wanted to represent the balance of enslaved African Americans and the elite African Americans of the Gilded Age.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

The Met Gala: Gold, Corsets and First Ladies

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art was the hottest place to be in New York City Monday night as Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion and Sarah Jessica Parker climbed the red, white and blue carpeted steps to The Met Gala for the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” With a dress code of “gilded glamor, white-tie,” attendees dressed to the nines in metallics, sparkle and satin. Amber Valletta, Cardi B, Camila Mendes and Khloe Kardashian were among the guests who took the “gilded” to heart in gold gowns, while Cara Delevingne...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Queen Letizia surprises royal fans in slinky Mango dress

Revered as one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, you might be surprised to know that Queen Letizia loves the high street just as much as she does designer labels. Putting together one of her more affordable outfits to date, on Wednesday the wife of King Felipe debuted a new two-tone midi dress at the Reina Letizia Awards – and it's priced at £59.99.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

I finally found the perfect pair of white sneakers — and they go with everything

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Gunna Went to the Diamond District’s Favorite Celeb Jeweler for His Met Gala Drip

New York City’s Diamond District is eerily quiet on the day before the Met Gala. As it’s Sunday, most of the jewelry stores are closed, with their window cases cleared out, aside from a lonely shop or two on the strip. The rapper Gunna, however, is on the balcony of the Eliantte & Co. penthouse in the middle of the block on West 47th Street, slowly smoking a blunt in a white denim set with a silk Pucci scarf tied around his neck, waiting for Eliantte and his associates to finish cleaning his impressive collection of jewels. He’s wearing two diamond bead necklaces (one of Eliantte’s signatures), and he reveals one of his favorite pieces of jewelry by pushing back his top lip, revealing a blue stone P set in one of his premolars. Pushing P is a lifestyle that clearly extends everywhere—even his teeth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Boots Sharp Jeans with Chic Heels for A Lunch Date with Her Mom

Click here to read the full article. Amal Clooney was chicly dressed for a day out with her mom in New York on Saturday — with boots to match. While in the Upper East Side to have lunch at Saint Ambroeus with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, the international human rights lawyer was sharply outfitted in a pair of dark denim blue jeans. Featuring a slim fit with slightly flared hems, the style was given a preppy twist when paired with a sleeveless beige sweater that featured a rubbed texture and mock-neck silhouette. Completing Clooney’s outfit was a pair of oversized Max...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

See Kaia Gerber’s Candid Photos of the 2022 Met Gala

There’s how you pose for the camera—and how you pose for your friends. The distinction is clear in Kaia Gerber’s snaps from the 2022 Met Gala, where artifice gave way to authentic playfulness. The model, who moonlit as a photographer during cocktail hour and dinner, captured her subjects in a celebratory mood—with the cacophony of the red carpet behind them, everyone was ready to finally have a little fun.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Getting Ready With Glenn Close for Her Very First Met Gala

At this year’s Met Gala, a grand total of 57 attendees walked the red carpet for the first time—but perhaps the most surprising debut of all came courtesy of Glenn Close. Yes, you heard that right: The legendary actor of stage and screen, who has famously been nominated for eight Oscars over her four-decade career, had never attended the Met Gala before last night. “I never thought I would come to the Met Gala, because it was too intimidating!” Close tells Vogue. “I’m basically very shy.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

