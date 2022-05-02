ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto settled 6 car crashes involving city drivers in 2022. How much did it pay?

By Kevin Valine
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUn2r_0fQQsKJg00

It cost Modesto nearly $201,000 to settle 16 claims and lawsuits in the first quarter of this year that had been filed against the city.

The costs included what the city paid to those who had filed claims and lawsuits, as well as its legal and other costs in defending itself.

Vehicle collisions involving city employees were the most common settlement . The city settled six in the first three months of this year at a total cost of more than $171,000.

The other settlements involved such matters as a trip-and-fall accident on a city sidewalk (that cost the city $8,645), a branch falling from a city tree and damaging a car (that cost the city $6,614) and a resident stating her toilet overflowed and bathroom flooded after a city crew cleaned out a main sewer line (that cost the city $218).

The city generally denies liability when reaching a settlement. Modesto paid the full cost for the 16 settlements and did not rely on insurance. The city’s insurance kicks in after it has paid out the first $1 million in an incident.

While the city paid the settlements in the first three months of 2022, the claims and lawsuits often are for incidents that occurred before that. The traffic settlements include:

▪ An Escalon woman alleged in October 2016 that a Modesto police officer made an unsafe turn from Union Avenue onto Tully Road and struck her vehicle. The collision cost the city $49,681.

▪ A Modesto woman alleged in June 2019 that a public works employee ran a red light and struck her vehicle. The collision cost the city $39,146.

▪ A Modesto man alleged his vehicle was rear-ended by a police officer in December 2020. The claim alleges the officer was not paying attention while driving. The collision cost the city $25,100.

▪ A woman alleged a police officer failed to yield when he entered the intersection of Orangeburg and McHenry avenues in November 2020 and hit the woman’s vehicle. The crash cost the city $7,974.

▪ A Modesto man alleged a police officer backed into his daughter’s vehicle in November 2021 in the city’s 10th Street parking garage. The incident cost the city $3,434.

▪ An Empire man alleged a Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department employee ran a red light in July 2018 and broadsided his car in downtown Modesto. The crash cost the city $45,874.

Some of the drivers said they were injured and needed medical care.

The Bee learned about the 16 settlements through a Public Records Act request with the city regarding claims and lawsuits it settled in the first three months of this year.

