Business

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said Monday that Lindell's new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Lindell's original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after Lindell continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election . At the time Twitter said that it decided to ban Lindell due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had begun.

Trump has also had his account permanently suspended by Twitter. The former president posted on Truth Social, his own platform, on Thursday. He had not made any appearance on the platform, save for one quick post before the platform was opened to the public in late February. He has said that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk ’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

While it remains to be seen if Musk will reinstate accounts that are banned on Twitter, the Tesla CEO calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn’t run afoul of the law.

Donna R Ramirez
2d ago

That man should be able to say whatever he wants just like the rest of us… it’s called free speech …,where’s Elon????

Reply(181)
361
Kenneth Williams
2d ago

Free Speech is Free Speech right or wrong. The part that is always missed is that you can say what you want, but be prepared for the ramifications of said speech.

Reply(35)
148
Lori Waddell
2d ago

Another example of how the silence people. Twitter doesn’t allow free Speech. When Elon Takes over in November, I hope he stands by the 1st amendment like he says he’s going to. How frustrating.

Reply(19)
97
