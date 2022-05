“We made a terrible mistake,” says BD Wong’s Dr. Wu in the new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer. Uhhhh, you think? You’re only realizing this now? It took you five movies to figure this out? This should have been clear in the first 40 minutes of the first movie! How many islands have to be destroyed, how many people have to get eaten, before someone realizes that maybe cloning dinos was not an A+ idea?x.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO