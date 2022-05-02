ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake police conducting 'death investigation'

By Deseret Digital Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating the discovery of a body near a construction site. Detectives were called to...

