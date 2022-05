The ice cream season is upon us, but there is one Colorado city where the happy sounds of an approaching ice cream truck can not be heard. Through the years, ice cream trucks have produced many happy moments and memories for kids and adults alike. You hear the joyous music playing and you know the ice cream carnival on wheels is approaching. In fact, this year here at the radio station we have started an Ice Cream Truck Friday tradition.

COLORADO CITY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO