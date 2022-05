Southern Oregon — Over the last couple of years, it has become apparent to local law enforcement that the use of fentanyl is a growing problem in the Rogue Valley. Officers and detectives with both the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team and Medford Police Department said fentanyl has gained popularity because it is more addictive and provides a more intense high than methamphetamine or heroin. At the same time, fentanyl results in worse withdrawals and has also proven to be much more deadly.

