Kirk Hammett ‘Got Brain Back’ When He Stopped Drinking

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock 96.1
 3 days ago
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett said he got his “brain back” when he stopped drinking in 2014. Since he gave up alcohol in 2014, he asserted, he's found much more energy to focus on his creativity, and as a result, he doesn't feel like he's 59. His reflection...

Classic Rock 96.1

ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

