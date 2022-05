English drummer Ric Parnell, who was best known for his role as Mick Shrimpton in the This Is Spinal Tap movie, has died at the age of 70. Parnell was an accomplished musician who played in a number of bands before landing the role as Shrimpton, who, in the film, died of spontaneous combustion and was one of several of the band's drummers who met odd fates. In reality, he toured with Spinal Tap as Shrimpton's "twin brother" Ric Shrimpton and played on their first two albums, The Is Spinal Tap (1984) and Break Like the Wind (1992).

