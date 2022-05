Boise is a city full of people from different cultures and backgrounds. In 2019 Boise was named the most “welcoming city” by Welcoming America. You probably know by now that Boise is home to the largest population of Basque culture. There is a small and wonderful section of downtown Boise that has a cluster of buildings that are dedicated to preserving the unique culture and traditions of Europe's Basque people. According to Atlas Obscura "The Basque culture is from the area surrounding the Bay of Biscay in southwestern France and northern Spain. Boise is the only place in the United States and even in the western hemisphere with a block that is devoted to preserving and celebrating Basque heritage."

