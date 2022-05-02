Police Warn Far Northwest Siders Of Burglaries Targeting Older Residents
By Ariel Parrella-Aureli
blockclubchicago.org
3 days ago
PORTAGE PARK — Older residents have been targeted during recent burglaries on the Far Northwest Side, police said. During five incidents in April, someone went to the home of an older person and spoke to them in their doorway; while they talked and the older person was distracted, another person got...
The driver of a red Mazda was parked in front of his home in West Rogers Park Monday afternoon when a man walked up and pointed a gun at his head. “Get out or I’ll shoot you,” the gunman said, according to a police report. The driver got...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CHICAGO — A body that was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning was identified as a missing pregnant woman from the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said the body of Karina Pena Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue around 7:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the […]
A Chicago woman was fatally shot and her sister injured after being shot outside of a downtown bowling alley. Tashawnna Anderson, 26, visited the 10Pin Bowling Lounge in River North early on Saturday morning, where she spotted her friend's boyfriend with another woman.
Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead....
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
HARVEY, Ill. — A single-vehicle crash amid a police pursuit in Harvey left one driver seriously injured, police said Monday. According to police, the crash occurred happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the south suburb. Riverdale Police Department officers were pursuing the driver. While it is unclear why...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
CHICAGO — A former prominent attorney was charged after police said he stole an ambulance in Chinatown and led police on a chase all the way near Dwight. Benjamin Herrington, 46, was charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Around 4:40 […]
