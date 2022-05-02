ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police Warn Far Northwest Siders Of Burglaries Targeting Older Residents

By Ariel Parrella-Aureli
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGE PARK — Older residents have been targeted during recent burglaries on the Far Northwest Side, police said. During five incidents in April, someone went to the home of an older person and spoke to them in their doorway; while they talked and the older person was distracted, another person got...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 4

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Portage, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Portage, IN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Choking#Burglary#The Resident#Portage Park#The Far Northwest Side#Chevrolet#Mustang
CBS Chicago

9 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WGN TV

Pickup truck plows into Harvey home amid police pursuit

HARVEY, Ill. — A single-vehicle crash amid a police pursuit in Harvey left one driver seriously injured, police said Monday. According to police, the crash occurred happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the south suburb. Riverdale Police Department officers were pursuing the driver. While it is unclear why...
HARVEY, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy