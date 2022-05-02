ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Urban Milwaukee

Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Does Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels actually live outside Wisconsin?. Records show that Tim and his wife Barbara Michels have owned a home in Connecticut since 2017, as reported by Wisconsin Right Now (WRN). “The couple first purchased a home in exclusive Greenwich, a bedroom community for celebrities and millionaires...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

New mining request could mean new phase for Wisconsin economy

(The Center Square) – A huge swath of land across parts of central Wisconsin could be rich in metals or minerals. And one company is ready to find out. Greenlight Wisconsin, based in Medford, on Thursday filed an exploratory drilling application in Marathon County for a piece of land called the Reef Deposit.
WISCONSIN STATE
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
#Billionaires#Forbes
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
GolfWRX

The estimated tax Tiger Woods pays per day revealed

Athletes’ wages comprise much more than just performance pay. The revenue brought in via advertising, promotions, television rights all count to their income as much as pure talent and numbers, and with US Tax Day just behind us, bookies.com ran the data to find out just how much tax these superstars pay.
NFL
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin ended home equity theft. Other states should follow

The Badger State just became a better place to live and own a home. A recently passed law bans counties from engaging in an unjust practice known as “tax and take” or “home equity theft.”. Home equity theft is only possible in around a dozen states across...
WISCONSIN STATE

