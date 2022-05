On May 2, 1998, Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" hit No. 1 on the country singles chart. A tender ballad sprinkled with organ, piano and guitar — and, on the bridge, quivering pedal steel and harmonies — "You're Still the One" is a loving ode to a significant other. Despite obstacles (and naysayers who thought the couple might not make it), the protagonist is proud to say, "Looks like we made it / Look how far we've come my baby / We might have took the long way / We knew we'd get there someday."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO