Health Highlights: May 2, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Therapies may help ease long COVID fatigue, breathlessness. Treatments involving occupational therapy or low-impact exercise might be the key to relieving long-haul COVID symptoms, new research suggests. Read more

Black patients less likely to get high-tech prostate cancer therapy. Use of proton-beam therapy has increased overall in the United States, but Black patients are getting it less often than white patients, two new studies show. Read more

Another health threat: Drug-resistant mold infections. Aspergillus fumigatus can cause a fungal lung infection called aspergillosis in people with lung conditions or weakened immune systems, researchers say. But there's evidence of emerging resistance of the mold to antifungal drugs. Read more

Obesity May Be Affecting Heart Health in Kids as Young as 6

WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As early as age 6, children who carry extra weight could be headed down a path toward future diabetes or heart disease, a new study suggests. The study, of nearly 1,000 Danish children, found that kids who were overweight often had elevations in blood sugar and insulin by the time they were school-age. They also had higher triglycerides (a type of blood fat) than their peers, but lower blood levels of HDL ("good") cholesterol. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer in Youth Means Heightened Odds for Another Cancer Later

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Survivors of teen and young-adult cancers may feel they've dodged a bullet, but they're not totally in the clear. A new study reveals a high risk of developing and dying from new cancers later on. These young people require close monitoring, according to researchers at the American Cancer Society. "The risk of subsequent primary cancer among cancer survivors has been extensively studied among...
CANCER
Hope for 1st Vaccine Against Virus Driving 'Mono,' Cancers and Maybe MS

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two experimental vaccines show promise in protecting against infection with the "mono" virus, which also causes cancer and has been implicated as a potential trigger of multiple sclerosis, a new paper reports. Tested only in animals so far, the vaccines block two pathways by which the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) takes root inside the body, said senior researcher Dr. Gary Nabel, president and CEO of ModeX Therapeutics, a small biotech startup in Natick, Mass. ...
NATICK, MA
Past History of Cancer Won't Make You More Vulnerable to Severe COVID

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you have a history of cancer, fear not -- researchers report that you aren't at increased risk for severe COVID-19. But the same may not be true for current cancer patients. In the study, the researchers analyzed the electronic health records of nearly 272,000 adults diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, at more than 700 hospitals and...
CANCER
Understanding How COVID Can Trigger Loss of Smell

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It has happened to millions during the pandemic: a sudden loss of smell that heralds the start of a COVID-19 infection. But scientists have been stumped as to why. Until now. New research suggests the symptom is due to inflammation rather than directly caused by the coronavirus. The...
SCIENCE
New BA.2 COVID Subvariant Taking Hold in United States

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Yet another subvariant of of the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the United States and is likely to become the dominant strain within weeks, experts say. Early research suggests that BA.2.12.1 -- a subvariant of the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant -- is better able to evade the immune system than previous versions of the coronavirus, but it's not clear yet if it causes more severe illness, The New York Times reported. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Adding These Foods to Your Diet Could Keep Dementia Away

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A diet rich in the antioxidants that leafy, green vegetables and colorful fruit deliver is good for your body, and now new research shows it also protects your brain. In the study, people whose blood contained the highest amounts of three key antioxidants were less likely to develop all-cause dementia than those whose blood had lower levels of these nutrients. "The takeaway is...
FITNESS
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. ...
WYOMING STATE
