ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Thyroid Could Play Key Role in Hospital Stays

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2085SZ_0fQQCShc00

MONDAY, May 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with hypothyroidism who are undertreated are at increased risk for longer hospital stays and higher rates of readmission, a new study warns.

In people with hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. It's common in the United States, and millions of patients take thyroid hormone replacement medications.

But treatment can be challenging, and patients may be undertreated or overtreated, according to the authors of the study that was published April 26 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism and will be presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, June 11 and 12.

"We found that those patients who were undertreated with thyroid hormone, even weeks or months prior to hospital admission, had worse hospital outcomes than those without hypothyroidism," study author Dr. Matthew Ettleson, from the University of Chicago, said in an Endocrine Society news release.

"This has not been shown previously," he added.

In the study, his team analyzed data from nearly 43,500 U.S. hospital patients, including more than 8,800 with hypothyroidism. Those patients were grouped based on their levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Low levels of TSH indicate overtreatment, while high levels indicate undertreatment.

Compared to patients without hypothyroidism, those with a high TSH level before hospitalization stayed in the hospital 1.2 days longer and had a 49% higher risk of 30-day readmission and a 43% higher rate of 90-day readmission, the findings showed.

Patients with a normal TSH level before hospitalization had a lower risk of dying in the hospital and a lower 90-day readmission rate.

"The results suggest that suboptimal treatment of hypothyroidism is associated with worse hospital outcomes," Ettleson said.

"It is important for both patients and physicians to know that maintaining optimal thyroid hormone replacement is important to minimize length of hospital stays and hospital readmission," he added. "It is particularly important for planned admissions where thyroid hormone replacement can be adjusted if needed prior to admission."

More information

The American Thyroid Association has more on hypothyroidism .

SOURCE: Endocrine Society, news release, April 26, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Hormone#Hospital Readmission#Healthday News#The Endocrine Society#The University Of Chicago#Endocrine Society
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Past History of Cancer Won't Make You More Vulnerable to Severe COVID

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you have a history of cancer, fear not -- researchers report that you aren't at increased risk for severe COVID-19. But the same may not be true for current cancer patients. In the study, the researchers analyzed the electronic health records of nearly 272,000 adults diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, at more than 700 hospitals and...
CANCER
Wyoming News

Americans Now Living Longer After Heart Attack

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term survival after a heart attack has improved significantly overall among Medicare beneficiaries, although poorer people and Black Americans have been left behind, a new study claims. "Our results demonstrate some accomplishments and some work ahead; we are making progress on improving long-term outcomes overall, but we are failing to reduce the inequalities in long-term health outcomes that may cause death or another heart attack," said senior study author Dr. Harlan Krumholz. He is director of the Center...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Adding These Foods to Your Diet Could Keep Dementia Away

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A diet rich in the antioxidants that leafy, green vegetables and colorful fruit deliver is good for your body, and now new research shows it also protects your brain. In the study, people whose blood contained the highest amounts of three key antioxidants were less likely to develop all-cause dementia than those whose blood had lower levels of these nutrients. "The takeaway is...
FITNESS
Wyoming News

New BA.2 COVID Subvariant Taking Hold in United States

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Yet another subvariant of of the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the United States and is likely to become the dominant strain within weeks, experts say. Early research suggests that BA.2.12.1 -- a subvariant of the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant -- is better able to evade the immune system than previous versions of the coronavirus, but it's not clear yet if it causes more severe illness, The New York Times reported. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Cancer in Youth Means Heightened Odds for Another Cancer Later

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Survivors of teen and young-adult cancers may feel they've dodged a bullet, but they're not totally in the clear. A new study reveals a high risk of developing and dying from new cancers later on. These young people require close monitoring, according to researchers at the American Cancer Society. "The risk of subsequent primary cancer among cancer survivors has been extensively studied among...
CANCER
Wyoming News

Hope for 1st Vaccine Against Virus Driving 'Mono,' Cancers and Maybe MS

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two experimental vaccines show promise in protecting against infection with the "mono" virus, which also causes cancer and has been implicated as a potential trigger of multiple sclerosis, a new paper reports. Tested only in animals so far, the vaccines block two pathways by which the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) takes root inside the body, said senior researcher Dr. Gary Nabel, president and CEO of ModeX Therapeutics, a small biotech startup in Natick, Mass. ...
NATICK, MA
Wyoming News

Understanding How COVID Can Trigger Loss of Smell

THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It has happened to millions during the pandemic: a sudden loss of smell that heralds the start of a COVID-19 infection. But scientists have been stumped as to why. Until now. New research suggests the symptom is due to inflammation rather than directly caused by the coronavirus. The...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Obesity May Be Affecting Heart Health in Kids as Young as 6

WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As early as age 6, children who carry extra weight could be headed down a path toward future diabetes or heart disease, a new study suggests. The study, of nearly 1,000 Danish children, found that kids who were overweight often had elevations in blood sugar and insulin by the time they were school-age. They also had higher triglycerides (a type of blood fat) than their peers, but lower blood levels of HDL ("good") cholesterol. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy