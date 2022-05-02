ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHu2u_0fQQ4rB600
Belgium EU Apple European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, May 2, 2022. The European Commission said on Monday it believes Apple abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals to its mobile payment system, Apple Pay. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.

The 27-nation bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, has been investigating Apple since 2020. The commission’s preliminary view is that the firm is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallet app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on Apple devices.

Mobile wallets rely on near-field communication, or NFC, which uses a chip in the mobile device to wirelessly communicate with a merchant’s payment terminal.

The commission said Apple Pay is by far the largest NFC-based mobile wallet on the market and accused the company of refusing others access to the popular technology.

“Apple has built a closed ecosystem around its devices and its operating system, iOS. And Apple controls the gates to this ecosystem, setting the rules of the game for anyone who wants to reach consumers using Apple devices," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. “By excluding others from the game, Apple has unfairly shielded its Apple Pay wallets from competition."

The commission didn't say how big the fines could be if the charges against Apple were ultimately upheld.

Apple responded in a statement that it “will continue to engage with the Commission to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment.”

The commission said the practice “has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones.” It said it sent a Statement of Objections to Apple over its practices, a formal step in its investigations into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.

The case is one of several investigations opened by the EU targeting Apple. EU regulators are also looking into whether the company has been violating the bloc’s antitrust laws by distorting competition for music streaming by imposing unfair rules for rival services in its App Store.

The commission said Apple Pay is the only mobile wallet solution that may access the necessary NFC input on iOS and blamed Apple for not making it available to third-party app developers.

Apple responded by saying its digital wallet service “is only one of many options available to European consumers for making payments, and has ensured equal access to NFC while setting industry-leading standards for privacy and security."

Vestager said the EU takes security issues very seriously, but insisted that the bloc's investigation didn't reveal evidence that security risks would increase if access were to be granted to third parties.

“On the contrary, evidence on our file indicates that Apple’s conduct cannot be justified by security concerns," she said.

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels, and Kelvin Chan in London, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7B

Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake in his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. A regulatory filing Thursday also said that Musk is in talks with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pay#Ap#The European Union#The European Commission#Mobile#Nfc#Ios#Eu
WOKV

Spain govt says it has nothing to hide in spyware scandals

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s government said Tuesday it had nothing to hide amid mounting unease over national security controversies involving Pegasus spyware, including the hacking of the prime minister's cellphone and spying on Catalan separatists by unknown agents. Cabinet spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez promised that the Socialist-led...
WORLD
WOKV

Greece pledges new state aid to counter rising power bills

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece's prime minister on Thursday promised new state support to shield households from rising electricity costs, saying the country was forced to act alone after its European Union partners failed to adopt a joint response to the problem. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

US says superyacht owned by Russian oligarch seized in Fiji

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. A judge in Fiji earlier in the week permitted U.S. authorities to...
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy