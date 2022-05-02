Meghan Markle news: Piers Morgan TAUNTS Duchess after Netflix CANCELS animated show & Prince Harry faces staff REVOLT

PIERS Morgan has mocked Meghan Markle after the Duchess' new animated Netflix series was cancelled due to cutbacks.

The show, created by the Duchess of Sussex through Archewell Productions, was in the development stage - but it was binned as part of cutbacks amid a collapse in subscribers, Deadline reported.

Reacting to the news, Sun columnist Piers Morgan said, “Oh no! I do hope nobody rang the boss of Netflix to demand they fire her…”

Pearl - which followed the story of a 12-year-old girl exploring famous women in history - was set to be the streaming giant's first animated series.

It comes as Harry reportedly faces a revolt with workers at his California mental health business threatening to QUIT or sue.

Disgruntled employees working for the Duke say his role at BetterUp may be little more than marketing “smoke and mirrors”.

Some employees have asked what vice presidents (VPs) like Harry – who is believed to rake in a seven-figure salary – do on a day-to-day basis.

And sources from the company told the Daily Beast no one is clear about what role he performs, and asked how “meaningful” the work is.

'It's becoming this saga'

A number of royal commentators have called on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to avoid the festivities as to not overshadow Her Majesty’s achievement.

Speaking with the MailOnline’s Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said: “I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not.

These comments come in relation to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, an event that marks her as Britain’s longest-ever serving monarch.

“What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of becoming this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come?” Eden added.

How to get nine days off work by booking just three days annual leave for Queen’s Jubilee

Millions of people have basked in the sunshine of a long bank holiday weekend.

And anyone wanting to enjoy more time off has another one to look forward to in just a few weeks time.

Workers can take advantage of the extra two days off by simply booking holiday for the three days before these bank holiday dates.

This means if you book off Monday, May 30, Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1 you can get NINE days off altogether in a row.

That’s because you’ll have the previous weekend at the start too – Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

With those two days, plus the three days of annual leave booked, and the four-day bank holiday weekend, you can enjoy nine days off work back to back.

"They think he’s a bit of an irrelevance”

Royal biographer Howard Hodgson told Express.co.uk that the Duke of Sussex’s conflict with his family is an “irrelevance” due to his father’s wish to downsize the royal family.

Mr Hodgson noted: “Charles thinks the Royal Family has the best chance of survival by going straight down the line and not out sideways, all over the place.

He added: “So for Harry, they think he’s a bit of an irrelevance.”

These comments come as debate swells around whether Harry and Megan will attend Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with some suggesting it would be better if they stayed away.

'She's very good at talking a good game'

It has recently been announced that 'Pearl', the animated series for which Meghan was to be an executive producer, was dropped by Netflix

Speaking on TalkTV, Mike Graham said: "The great thing about Meghan is that she's very good at talking a good game but not so much as carrying out the game.

"We've not heard any more from her since that Oprah Winfrey interview about all of the things she claimed were true which were later debunked.

"She's kicked all that off into the side.

"She's only made one podcast for Spotify. They asked them to do a series of podcasts.

"I think they're going to try and gear up to see if they can do a second one. I do a podcast every day on this show.

"These people who haven't even got jobs can't even manage to do one a year."

‘She looks so relaxed and happy among the bluebells’

Princess Charlotte beams among the bluebells in three new snaps to mark her seventh birthday.

Sun royal photographer Arthur Edwards said: “Charlotte is growing up so fast. She looks so relaxed and happy among the bluebells.

“She’s the spitting image of her mum.

“Her long hair has been done beautifully and that smile is unmistakable.

“Catherine’s really got the knack for capturing her children at their very best.

“Her photography skills get better every year, and including the new family pet makes it so special.

“Seeing these portraits has really brought a smile to my lips, as it will the entire country.

“This is the future of the Royal Family.”

'What's going on with it?'

Meghan Markle has had her podcast described as 'passe' by a royal biographer.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to launch her first-ever podcast - Archetypes - produced exclusively for the music-sharing platform Spotify this summer.

Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Levin said: "Spotify is waiting for the summer for her to do another thing which is about women who are stereotyped.

"Where does it come from? She's going to speak to historians and women who feel stereotyped.

"But hang on, what's going on with it? Nothing yet so it's very similar to Netflix.

"It's all about her, being a proud woman but actually, it's sort of passé."

She added: "We've all moved on, most women are ok, the thing now is gender rather than actually being a woman."

'It would have been so meaningful to our audience'

An executive producer and animation showrunner of Pearl, took to Twitter yesterday after the news emerged the show had been axed.

Ms Rynda wrote on Twitter: “It’s so sad when companies face hard times, it’s these types of projects that get cut.

“This series was heartwarming and funny. It would have inspired young girls and spoke to the underrepresented.

“It would have been so meaningful to our audience.

“I’m feeling for our team and everyone who helped along the way.

“It was an honour to lead such a talented team from around the world.

“You brought an abundance of passion to Pearl and I’m SO proud of what we were able to accomplish and very grateful to have worked with each of you.”

Biographer hits out

The Duke of Sussex has yet to confirm whether he and his wife will be returning to the UK in June to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Biographer Angela Levin is questioning whether the Duke is attempting to 'manipulate' the Jubilee celebrations after he has failed to confirm his plans.

Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Levin said: "Harry's said it was 'security and everything else' that's stopping him.

"What everything else can it be? I hate people who manipulate like that. Ever manipulating, ever putting themselves at the front, and all about me.

"What about the Queen, for goodness' sake? We now know she might not even be able to get onto the balcony."

Big Windsor Lunch hopes to break record for the world's longest-ever picnic table

Everyone is invited to bring their table along to the Big Windsor Lunch as organisers hope to break the world record for the longest ever picnic table.

Nearer the time there will also be the option to reserve spaces on the long table. Once the tables are full, picnic-goers will be encouraged to add their own tables or picnic blankets to the surrounding area.

Aside from the record attempt, the Big Windsor Lunch aims to allow people from different communities and backgrounds to come together and celebrate the Queen's jubilee together in a unique and exciting atmosphere.

People living locally to Windsor are encouraged to bring their own picnic tables or blankets, and to and to watch the national Platinum Pageant together on the big screens.

Bunting and Union Jack flags are also encouraged for those attending the Big Windsor Lunch, as well as picnic food favourites.

When is the Big Windsor Lunch at Windsor Castle?

The record breaking picnic attempt is taking place in Windsor during the extended Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with festivities' kicking off at 12.30pm.

The Big Windsor Lunch is part of National Thank You Day.

The long table will be running all the way from Cambridge Gate towards the Copper Horse

Those in attendance will be expected to stick to the Commonwealth theme for the Sunday Celebrations as part of the four-day festivities.

William & Harry's reaction to Diana's Bashir interview likely to feature in The Crown

The move to include Diana's Bashir interview in The Crown suggests bosses will also show actors portraying Prince William and Harry reacting to the sensational interview.

A source said: “Moving through Diana’s loved ones, family and friends as she gives that fateful interview, will make for incredible television.

“That interview became a catalyst for everything that followed in Diana’s life.

“Having the realisation of what she had done play out on all their faces will really bring that to life. It will be jaw-dropping.”

Diana’s famous Panorama interview will feature in Netflix’s The Crown

WHEN Netflix chose an actor to play Martin Bashir in The Crown, insiders told me bosses intended to recreate Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview.

Now a member of the cast has said for the first time how the 1995 BBC chat will play out in series five.

Marcus Brigstocke revealed he has filmed scenes in a hospital alongside the actor playing Hasnat Khan — the heart surgeon who had a love affair with Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Prasanna Puwanarajah has the role of journalist Bashir.

Marcus said: “We’re in hospital and watching the interview that she gave to Martin Bashir.

“I’m with the surgeon. I didn’t have lines in the scene and I was told by the director, ‘Could you say a bit while we’re watching it to kind of needle the guy?’.

More on Adelaide Cottage situated in the Windsor estate

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831, is favourite for Wills and Kate's reported big move.

An insider said: “Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option. There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite.”

It is owned by the Queen but been a “grace and favour” property since 1941 and was home to Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend, from 1944 to 1952.

It is thought Prince Andrew is unwilling to leave 31-room Royal Lodge, which he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, for William and Kate.

William and Kate favouring move to cottage 10 minutes away from Queen

WILLIAM and Kate are favouring a move to a cottage ten ­minutes’ walk from the Queen in their bid to find a family home in Windsor.

Royal insiders say that the Cambridges wants be in a new home by the summer.

It is understood Adelaide Cottage, which has recently been refurbished and has been used as a “grace and favour” residence for royal friends for 60 years, is their first choice.

The Duke and Duchess are ­considering moving to Windsor so that they can send their children — George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four — to school there together.

Expert claims Kate and Anne take ‘different approaches’ to royal commitments

While both royals are committed to their duties, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted how the Princess Royal takes a more understated approach to engagements, doing more under the radar patronages.

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliams notes that Kate takes on less duties but becomes more involved in them.

Mr Fitzwilliams noted: “It’s very interesting because they have different approaches. The Princess Royal does vast numbers of engagements.

“Catherine fewer but she concentrates, this is what the Cambridges seem to be doing, not quite so many patronages but doing more for the ones they take on.”

Harry & Meghan’s mansion at risk of major fire

The Sussexes live in an area reportedly at a greater risk of wildfires.

A source told the Sunday People : “There have been reports about hikers going out on late-night jaunts close to Harry and Meghan’s place.

“It’s a possible threat to them and the children, not least because there have also been claims hikers have been smoking and tossing their cigarettes on the ground.

“Any fire there could easily get out of control.”

Neighbour, Bruce Savin, told the Montecito Journal: “Last Saturday night, we saw dozens of hikers with flashlights at 9.30pm.

“In disbelief we watched a hiker take a puff off his cigarette before extinguishing it under his foot.

“Night hiking is dangerous enough but in a high-risk fire area it is an ­absolute threat to us all.”

Netflix cancels Meghan's animated series Pearl amid cutbacks

Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan Markle's animated family series "Pearl" as the streaming platform hew its animated content.

Netflix decided to stop developing several projects, including Meghan's series as part of its strategic decisions on creating animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decisions.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had announced last year that Meghan would be an executive producer of "Pearl". The series was planned to be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Archewell Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netflix also decided not to move forward with two animated kids' series "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses."

Queen planning to spend more time in Scotland

The Queen wants to spend more time in Scotland, we can reveal.

She is said to have told family and courtiers it will also show her lasting support for the Scottish union.

A source said: “Protocol prevents her from expressing a political opinion but she wants the people of Scotland to know of her wish that they reject independence.

“The country and Balmoral has been an incredibly important part of her life.

“She has always been keen to stress that she is the Queen of the entire UK.”

The Cambridge family's love of dogs

Cocker spaniel Orla is not the family's first pet.

William and Kate's's previous dog Lupo - a wedding present from Kate's brother James - died in November 2020.

The couple announced the death of Lupo in a rare personal post on their Instagram account.

"(Lupo) has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," they said.

In pictures: Princess charlotte marks seventh birthday with pet dog Orla

Princess Charlotte has been photographed with her arm around the family cocker spaniel in a picture taken to mark her seventh birthday.

The young royal, surrounded by bluebells, was snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend enjoying the outdoors.

Charlotte and pet dog Orla appear in one of three pictures released ahead of the princess turning seven on Monday.

William and Kate's middle child is wearing her long hair loose around her shoulders and sporting a fine cable knit blue jumper which matches the colour of the flowers around her.

A white collar with dark dots completes the casual knitwear look.

In the picture featuring Orla, the dog - who has a black shiny coat - is looking to its right while Charlotte grins towards the camera, holding flowers in her left hand.

In one of the other pictures Charlotte is sitting cross-legged, while in the final picture she is sitting with her arms around her knees.

Princess Charlotte has been photographed by Kate Middleton with her arm around the family cocker spaniel Credit: Reuters

Queen appearance on balcony for Jubilee finale ‘not guaranteed’

According to reports The Queen appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the finale of her Platinum Jubilee is “not guaranteed”.

The monarch has recently cut down on her public roles due to health issues.

Aides to Her Majesty are now revising plans for the historic milestone.

A source with knowledge of the current situation told the Mail on Sunday: “It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee.”

Royal lookalike

A woman has been inundated with comments saying how much she looks like the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Brittany Dixon, an artist from Australia, started her TikTok account to promote her incredible artwork – but many users spotted the uncanny resemblance she has to Kate.

The Crown, a popular series on Netflix based on the royal family recently put out a casting call, looking for a young Kate Middleton.

People on TikTok went above and beyond to try and find users who looked like future Queen Consort, and Brittany become a popular choice.

Overnight, Brittany was sent a flurry of messages telling her she had to apply for the role.

One wrote: “Please you need to apply!! You’re the Kate we need!”

Since becoming a viral sensation and having hundreds of people urge her to apply, Brittany did.

She wrote: “GUYS I APPLIED,” and that she would keep TikTok updated after the video went viral with over 300k views.”

'I'm proud and honored to be doing this with him'

The 37-year-old prince has played polo all of his life and has joined a polo team with his good friend and sportsman, Nacho Figueras.

Nacho has often been compared to the David Beckham of Polo, and now celebrate Harry joining his team to kickstart this year's season in California.

The polo season in California started yesterday, and the first tournament, in which Prince Harry is competing, will end later today.

In a recent Instagram post, Nacho revealed that Prince Harry was joining his polo team, Los Padres.

Nacho told KCLU: "My polo team has a platform where we use the sport and the platform to raise awareness for charities. Harry's going to be a part of this team.

"Him and I wanted this team to be very local and to pay tribute to Southern California because of him moving here and paying tribute to his new home.

"It's going to be a platform for a lot of good things so I'm very excited, proud and honored to be doing this with him."