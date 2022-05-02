ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details behind Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's big Neighbours farewell appearances emerge

By D. Lawrance
 3 days ago

Neighbours' executive producer has spoken out about Kylie Minogue's return to the show that made her famous.

Minogue and her onscreen love interest Jason Donovan are returning to the iconic soap for its final episode.

'Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them,' Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said in an Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xhcnh_0fQQ2Ajd00
She's back! Neighbours' executive producer has spoken out about Kylie Minogue's return to the show that made her famous. Pictured in 2018

'We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale,' he added.

The experience of filming the episode was an emotional one for the pair and also for the show's production team, he said.

The show announced its cancellation in March, following the loss of its main UK broadcast partner Channel 5.

Two million Australians and almost 20 million viewers in Britain tuned in to watch Donovan's Scott Mitchell and Minogue's Charlene Robinson tie the knot in episode 523, aired in 1987.

The wedding scene, complete with Minogue's lacy dress, coral-coloured bridesmaids' outfits, and Donovan's mullet, became a touchstone of '80s television in Australia.

It also launched Minogue's international career, with her first hit song Locomotion released just weeks after it aired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAofl_0fQQ2Ajd00
Sister act: The show announced its cancellation in March, following the loss of its main UK broadcast partner Channel 5. Kylie and sister Dannii pictured in 2015

The adventures of Ramsay St residents have been entertaining viewers for almost 37 years since 1985, with almost 9000 episodes broadcast.

But after Channel 5's decision to concentrate on local UK drama, producers Fremantle were unable to find another broadcaster to back the show.

The final episode will air on Monday, August 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ef4xF_0fQQ2Ajd00
TV history: Two million Australians and almost 20 million viewers in Britain tuned in to watch Donovan's Scott Mitchell and Minogue's Charlene Robinson tie the knot in episode 523, aired in 1987

