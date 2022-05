School of Rock Rochester Summer Camps 2022 – School of Rock Summer Camps in Rochester MI give kids a chance to be part of a real rock band!. Kids learn and perform their favorite songs, practice and rehearse daily, record music and perform a live rock show! School of Rock is directed by professional musicians and emphasize fun and creativity for children. Whether your child is a future rock star or just interested in music, School of Rock Camp is the camp for summer music fun!

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO