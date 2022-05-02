ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's only taken six years and a new hairline!': Aaron Ramsdale brutally rips Arsenal team-mate Rob Holding after he scored his first Premier League goal in crucial win at West Ham... after the defender underwent hair loss treatment last year

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rob Holding was mercilessly ripped by his Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale after scoring the first Premier League goal of his career in their crucial win over West Ham.

The Gunners defender, 26, underwent a transplant procedure to restore his receding hairline last year.

And his goalkeeper clearly believed his restored locks had something to do with the towering header that put Arsenal ahead just before half-time at the London Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIXh6_0fQPzWue00
Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale (left) couldn't resist a little reference to Rob Holding's (right) hair transplant after the defender scored a crucial goal for the Gunners at West Ham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H65Rd_0fQPzWue00
Holding headed home the first Premier League goal of his career to give Arsenal the lead

Though Jarrod Bowen equalised shortly afterwards, Gabriel scored a second-half winner to move Arsenal back above their north London rivals Tottenham into fourth.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the win, Holding said: 'I've scored a few Carabao Cup goals but it's nice to get my first Premier League goal and hopefully I can build on that and get some more.'

Ramsdale, standing next to him, couldn't resist and added: 'It's only taken six years and a new hairline!'

Holding did see the funny side as both players laughed out. 'Come on, mate,' the defender said.

Sky reporter Geoff Shreeves intervened to tell Ramsdale not to 'spoil his moment'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iarXI_0fQPzWue00
Holding decided to take action to address his receding hairline with the treatment last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVgnN_0fQPzWue00
Holding rose above the West Ham defence to head Arsenal into a 39th-minute lead

Holding has previously spoken out about how his hair loss affected his mental health.

Back in October, on World Mental Health Day, he wrote on social media: 'I struggled so much with my hair and self confidence. I have had so many messages about where I have had my procedure.

'Wimpole Clinic in London treated me so well and I'm so happy with the results.

'I have so many messages of other people affected by simple mental health issues and self confidence issues, I couldn't recommend this place enough, let's all be better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxrPI_0fQPzWue00
A delighted Ramsdale celebrates after Holding headed Arsenal in front at the London Stadium

It isn't the first time Ramsdale has teased Holding over his hair.

In March, during a promotional interview for FIFA 22, the England international goalkeeper looked at the centre-back's 77-rated card, which featured a picture from before his hair transplant.

Noting the difference between then and now, Ramsdale said: 'The hair transplant's done you wonders!'

Tottenham's 3-1 win over Leicester earlier on Sunday afternoon had restored them to fourth but Arsenal held their nerve thanks to two goals from their defenders to return to the Champions League places.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Aaron Ramsdale
Person
Jarrod Bowen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Rips#Tottenham#Sky Sports#Carabao Cup#World Mental Health Day#Wimpole Clinic
