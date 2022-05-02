ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an ex McDonald’s worker – there’s a rule all staff should know for dealing with customers and it really helped me

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago
A FORMER McDonald’s manager has revealed a rule that staff should know when they’re dealing with customers.

Cody Zeman, of Arkansas, said workers should always engage with customers to reduce tension.

He wrote on the forum Quora: “Ask them how their day is going.”

Zeman said employees should always smile when they head into work.

He penned: “Always walk into work with a clean uniform. Always have an open mind. This sounds very silly, but if you walked into a restaurant and saw someone leaning, staring at the walls, would you feel like that’s kind of sketchy? I certainly would.

“Always try to do something. Whether if it’s (sic) cleaning, sweeping. Something of all."

Zeman called on workers to always listen to their manager because they’ll learn a lot of information.

He said: “The more you learn, the faster you’ll be promoted.”

Another former worker told Business Insider that kindness “goes a long way” during a tricky shift.

They said: “I have learned how to be patient and respect people who work any kind of service job, because kindness and respect goes a long way to making people in those jobs feel good about what they’re doing.”

Another ex-worker Chuck Chan said working at the fast-food joint was “humbling”.

He posted on Quora: “Working at McDonald’s is a very humbling experience, where one may learn and appreciate about many aspects of life.

“Besides learning about the actual tasks at McDonald’s (making burgers, fries, customer service), one learns how to work together with other people.

“This is usually not the top-tier of people who “want” to be working, but usually the people who are working there as a means to an end and this job might have been their last resort.”

Chan revealed he learned how to work with people from different cultures.

Meanwhile, former employee Nicole Weiser revealed in a TikTok video that customers shouldn’t order the sweet tea.

She told viewers that she stopped drinking the tea after realizing there was a full four-pound bag of sugar emptied into it for every four gallons.

It left viewers outraged as another ex-worker said: “I worked there as a teen and when I was taught how to make the sweet tea I gagged.”

The Sun reached out to McDonald's and requested more nutritional and ingredient information. We didn’t receive a response at the time of publication.

And, another worker exclusively revealed the secrets behind the fast-food chain’s infamous ice cream machine.

FireflyC
2d ago

Worked at McDonald's briefly! Shift leaders on a power trip and like to scream at people in front of customers! im 59 and refused to be treated like a child!

