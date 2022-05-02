Heart-stopping moment cars are almost WIPED OUT by a jack-knifing truck on a major Australian freeway

Incredible footage has captured the moment a truck narrowly avoided slamming into the back of a car before jack-knifing across a major highway.

Dashcam video captured last week shows how an unmarked truck, travelling along Sydney's M5, nearly rear-ended a car - before swerving across the freeway.

'I can't believe that he missed everything on the road.,' the dashcam owner said. 'He then drove away 15 minutes later. It frightened me.'

Scroll down for the video.

Dashcam footage shows the moment a truck jack-knifed across a major Sydney highway

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

Some commenters were quick to criticise the truck driver's judgement.

'Another cowboy (truckie), probably the worst and most dangerous drivers on the road,' one person wrote.

'The only way you could partially excuse the truck for slow reaction is if the dash cam car’s brake lights were out,' another said.

'Why are there so many people looking at these accidents, and thinking it's funny. Bet they wouldn't be laughing if it was them or their family member,' another wrote.

However other commenters jumped to the defence of the truck driver and accused the dashcam owner of slowing down too quickly.

'Camera car slowed dramatically, it was evident because ALL the traffic behind caught up suddenly. Looks like the camera car braked at the bridge, as if they were approaching the speed camera. Poor truckie had the fright of his life,' one commenter said.

'Hats off to the truck driver for not hurting another soul in the process. Why did they slow down really quickly? Maintaining a safe following distance till the point the car braked quickly,' another wrote.