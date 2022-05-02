Arsenal are ‘number one contenders’ to sign Osimhen, Gunners set to battle United for Tchouameni, O’Hara’s HARSH verdict

ARSENAL took a HUGE step in their hunt for a Champions League spot on the weekend by beating West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Gunners responded to Tottenham's earlier victory over Leicester with a marginal 2-1 win which fired them back up to fourth spot.

Meanwhile the North London outfit are being considered as 'number one contenders' to sign Victor Osimhen despite his £84 million price tag.

Elsehwere, Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer and Aurelien Tchouameni has popped up on Mikel Arteta's radar according to reports.

But Manchester United are also in the run-in to sign the talented young Frenchman.

And former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes that the Gunners 'will slip up' in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Saliba's Will power

Arsenal loanee William Saliba reiterated his desire to stay at Marseille.

Saliba has thrived on loan at L'OM this season, having appeared in a whopping 49 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to Amazon Prime via GFFN, the defender said: "My wish is to finish the season well, to leave on a good note in case I don't come back.

"It would be my pleasure to come back no matter what.

"It's not as if I know I’m not going to come back, it's Marseille, it's my club"

Deal me in

And Khayon Edwards has ended speculation over his Arsenal future by penning his first professional contract at the Emirates.

Edwards has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates in the summer following a stunning season for the Under-18s and Under-23s.

It has been reported that Brighton had made an approach to lure the forward to the south coast.

RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin have also been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old along with Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Chelsea, Leeds, Newcastle and Southampton have also shown interest in Edwards

Arsenal's young Gun

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards could be the next top talent who could follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

At the turn of the year, Edwards was called up to the Under-23s after blitzing all at U18 level.

Talks accelerated last month over offering the 18-year-old his first pro contract - an upgrade on his current scholarship deal - with the likes of Chelsea and Leeds monitoring the situation.

Now, Arsenal have secured the forward's future on a new longterm deal - snubbing offers from elsewhere to stay

Chris crossed at Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea ace Chris Sutton is the latest person to slam Arsenal for their post-match celebrations.

The Gunners beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday to move two points clear of rivals Tottenham in the race for top-four finish.

Following the full-time whistle, the joyous North Londoners celebrated together before fist-pumping with the travelling supporters.

Despite Arsenal securing an all-important win in a London derby, Sutton believes their antics were unjustified as they hadn't won a trophy.

The former striker tweeted: "Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the league… dear me"

Power to the Max

Arsenal have been given a transfer boost in their pursuit of Max Aarons, with Norwich set to sell the star.

Relegation has left Canaries chiefs considering the future as they look to rebuild in the Championship.

Saturday's 2-0 loss at Aston Villa confirmed Dean Smith's men would be going down for the third time in five years.

But their misfortune has opened the door to the Gunners, who have been linked with Aarons in the past.

According to The Telegraph, the full-back will be allowed to go by Norwich this summer.

The club will be keen to raise funds for their Championship campaign

Keane and Vieira patch things up

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira shared a funny story of him and legendary Manchester United rival Roy Keane going out for ice cream together.

Vieira told Sky Sports' Saturday Social: "We were walking back to the hotel and went to an ice cream shop, some fans saw and couldn't believe it was Roy and myself walking around eating ice cream together.

"He was the one who paid, the better player never paid so he was the one who had to pay for the ice cream."

Arsenal 'will slip up'

Former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara reckons Arsenal will slip up in the race for the last Champions League spot.

O'Hara said: "Arsenal will slip up. I think they've got tough games.

"I think we [Spurs] have got one more tough game, and then it's the North London Derby.

"That's like a cup final which could go either way"

Arsenal gun Tchouameni

Arsenal have joined the bidding war with Manchester United over Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni is being eyed by a number of other top European clubs and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio says Prem giants are among the 22-year-old’s top admirers.

But the midfielder could cost £60million after picking up eight caps since his France debut last September.

The Gunners could lure Tchouameni with the possibility of Champions League football next season while United are rebuilding under Erik ten Hag

Osimhen linked with Arsenal

Napoli star Victor Osimhen "dreams" of playing for Arsenal in the near future.

Reports from Nigeria cite a story from Corriere dello Sport that Osimhen wants a move to the Gunners this summer or Manchester United.

Unsurprisingly, the Partenopei will fight tooth and nail to keep their star striker.

And they will only entertain offers north of £84million for the Nigeria international

Gak your bags for Arsenal

PSV star Cody Gakpo has been urged to pick a move to Arsenal over a switch to a bigger club.

That's the view of Eredivisie legend Kenneth Perez who told ESPN: "You tend to link Gakpo with these kinds of big clubs, but I don’t think he should move to a top club directly.

“I think he really needs to take an intermediate step, although he is playing with a bit of maturity.

“Come on, I’m the leader of PSV and I have to make sure we play well.

“But there are so many players like him on the pitch during Manchester City against Real Madrid.

“That’s why I would find Arsenal a great club for him, who are at present not of the very, very highest level.”

Arsenal 'won't catch Chelsea'

Arsenal are three points behind Chelsea in the Prem.

But the Gunner's won't leapfrog their London rivals, according to Jonathan Woodgate.

He told the BBC: “Arsenal are now only three points behind third-placed Chelsea, who surprisingly lost at Everton on Sunday.

“I don’t think Thomas Tuchel’s side have to worry much about dropping out of the top four though."

Keep calm and Carr-y on

Michael Carrick has tipped Arsenal to clinch the last Champions League spot after their terrific run of form.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Carrick said: “They’ve had a terrific run.

“People ask the question, would you rather have the points in the bag or would you rather be chasing and without so much pressure?

“I would much rather be in a position where it’s in your own hands, 100 per cent. And that’s where Arsenal have found themselves so credit to them that have put themselves in this position.

“West Ham was not an easy game for them but they got the win. It gives them a great chance now.”

North London crumble wars

Ray Parlour has leapt to Arsenal's defence with a cheeky dig after Jamie O'Hara claimed the Gunners will miss out on a top four spot to Spurs.

O'Hara's adamant that the Gunners will crumble in the race for the last Champions League spot.

But Parlour was having none of it and retorted that Tottenham have been re-named after apple crumble for the number of times they've bottled it over the years.

During the hilarious exchange on talkSPORT, Parlour quipped: "t's quite funny you say Arsenal will crumble.

"Spurs do it every year. They call Spurs rhubarb now they crumble so much!"

Hey big spender's

Arsenal have spent the fifth-largest amount in Europe over the last decade.

The Gunners have splashed a net total of £485m in the ten-year period.

But the North Londoners' spending didn't surpass that of Prem rivals Man United and Man City who sit first and second on the list.

Rice and Nketiah squabble

Eddie Nketiah was embroiled in a heated clash with West Ham star Declan Rice yesterday to the shock of fans.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "It's very rare Dec loses his s**t like this but you can see why he did today."

Another said: "Tbh I like his frustration. Would kill for Rice in our midfield."

A third put: "Proud of Nketiah stood up hands down to show no intention of fighting."

But one user wanted to see Rice get punished for the theatrics and exclaimed: "I’m not quite sure why Rice wasn’t given a yellow for this!?!"

Arsenal target gets sent off

Arsenal transfer target Renato Sanches was sent off after picking up two yellows just seconds apart after arguing with the referee.

The Lille star appeared to be booked twice for dissent in the club’s defeat away at Troyes.

The frustrated midfielder gesticulated wildly at the referee after committing a foul, as seen on Reddit.

The ref, Willy Delajod, did not take kindly to his gestures and booked Sanches.

When he continued to demonstrate his fury with the referee, Delajod produced a second yellow five seconds later.

Delajod appeared to make reference to Sanches’ binocular gesture as the reason for the quick-fire second yellow.

Moyes on Arsenal's Prem success

Arsenal are only doing well in the Prem this season because they haven't been in Europe, according to David Moyes.

Moyes said: "Arsenal’s improvement this year has been incredible because probably not being involved in Europe has given them the chance to prepare correctly for games.

“They had a bit of a slow start to the season, but they’ve been in terrific form all season. It’s just as well when you have a young team and are trying to get a good enough squad together.

“Last season Arsenal got to the semi-finals of the Europa League and it became quite a difficult season for them because of that. We’re in it this year so we’re a bit the same.”

Khayon Edwards pens professional contract

Khayon Edwards has ended speculation over his Arsenal future by reportedly penning his first professional contract at the Emirates.

According to The Athletic, Edwards put pen to paper on extending his stay at Arsenal last week.

Edwards, who has had his season cut short due to injury, is now tied down at Arsenal until 2025.

He is now due to continue his development for the U23s instead of being shipped out on loan in his quest to break into the first team.

Nketiah plays main role

Eddie Nketiah was the main man in most departments for Arsenal against West Ham.

The striker had the most shots on target, dribbles, and touches in the opposition's box than any other player on the pitch.

Arteta on Arsenal win

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal had to win ugly against West Ham.

He said: "It’s a massive win, under very difficult circumstances because we put ourselves in real problems, especially with our decision making.

"But the team showed huge character, not to give up, to continue trying to do the right things.

“The way they fought, the way they understood how they have to manage the game in certain moments, with the way we defended – it was phenomenal.

“In England you say ‘win ugly’, I think from my point of view today we won ugly, and I’m extremely happy to see a team that has this capacity to find a way to win and show the character that they showed.”

Xhaka in captain snub

Jamie Redknapp feels Martin Odegaard should remain Arsenal's captain over Granit Xhaka.

Redknapp said after Arsenal's win over West Ham: "Xhaka was captain for a while, didn’t really work, [then] Aubameyang, then they give it to Lacazette. It was almost that no-one wanted to be.

"But giving it to Odegaard, it feels right for me. He may not be the most vocal but when you watch him play, he organises people, he plays the right pass. He’s a lovely player to watch.

"You can see from Mikel Arteta’s point of view, he’s almost his manager on the pitch. It might be one where, he’s there for the future, he’s a fantastic player, good type of guy as well. It’s a masterstroke from Arteta."

