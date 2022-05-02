Can YOU ace this general knowledge test? Tricky 24-question quiz challenges players on everything from Shakespeare to famous films
A tricky new 24-question quiz has been designed to put players' trivia knowledge to the test.
The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly and covers topics including films, geography and musicals.
Its creators claim the wide-ranging test is so difficult that half the population can't pass the random trivia quiz.
So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.
- Africa
- Asia
- North America
- Antarctica
2.
- Tera
- Zetta
- Peta
- Hecto
3.
- True
- False
4.
- True
- False
5.
- Last Christmas
- Jingle All The Way
- Santa Baby
- Jingle Bell Rock
6.
- True
- False
7.
- 14
- 16
- 10
- 12
8.
- A.A Milne
- Charles Dickens
- C.S. Lewis
- Lewis Carroll
9.
- West Side Story
- Beauty and The Beast
- Cats
- The Phantom of The Opera
10.
- Pacific Ocean
- Southern Ocean
- Indian Ocean
- Atlantic Ocean
11.
- Bishop
- King
- Queen
- Knight
12.
- Hedgehog
- Badger
- Fox
- Squirrel
13.
- Chairs
- Rocks
- Clouds
- Mountains
14.
- Football
- Tennis
- Soccer
- Golf
15.
- Curious George
- Stephen Curry
- The Curiosity Rover
- Marie and Pierre Curie
16.
- Golden Raspberry
- Cranberry
- Strawberry
- Blueberry
17.
- Iron
- Iodine
- Indium
- Iridium
18.
- Rome
- London
- Paris
- Athens
19.
- True
- False
20.
- Beef
- Chicken
- Lamb
- Pork
21.
- True
- False
22.
- Keys
- Money
- Notebook
- Watch
23.
- Bulgaria
- Tanzania
- Myanmar
- Libya
24.
- LX
- XVI
- VVI
- VIX
Answers
1. Asia
2. Tera
3. True
4. True
5. Jingle Bell Rock
6. False
7. 12
8. A.A Milne
9. Cats
10. Atlantic Ocean
11. Knight
12. Squirrel
13. Rocks
14. Golf
15. Marie and Pierre Curie
16. Blueberry
17. Iron
18. Athens
19. True
20. Beef
21. True
22. Watch
23. Libya
24. LX
