Can YOU ace this general knowledge test? Tricky 24-question quiz challenges players on everything from Shakespeare to famous films

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A tricky new 24-question quiz has been designed to put players' trivia knowledge to the test.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly and covers topics including films, geography and musicals.

Its creators claim the wide-ranging test is so difficult that half the population can't pass the random trivia quiz.

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

A tricky new 24-question quiz has been designed to put players' trivia knowledge to the test - will you have what it takes to score full marks?
  • Africa
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Antarctica

2.

  • Tera
  • Zetta
  • Peta
  • Hecto

3.

  • True
  • False

4.

  • True
  • False

5.

  • Last Christmas
  • Jingle All The Way
  • Santa Baby
  • Jingle Bell Rock

6.

  • True
  • False

7.

  • 14
  • 16
  • 10
  • 12

8.

  • A.A Milne
  • Charles Dickens
  • C.S. Lewis
  • Lewis Carroll

9.

  • West Side Story
  • Beauty and The Beast
  • Cats
  • The Phantom of The Opera

10.

  • Pacific Ocean
  • Southern Ocean
  • Indian Ocean
  • Atlantic Ocean

11.

  • Bishop
  • King
  • Queen
  • Knight

12.

  • Hedgehog
  • Badger
  • Fox
  • Squirrel

13.

  • Chairs
  • Rocks
  • Clouds
  • Mountains

14.

  • Football
  • Tennis
  • Soccer
  • Golf

15.

  • Curious George
  • Stephen Curry
  • The Curiosity Rover
  • Marie and Pierre Curie

16.

  • Golden Raspberry
  • Cranberry
  • Strawberry
  • Blueberry

17.

  • Iron
  • Iodine
  • Indium
  • Iridium

18.

  • Rome
  • London
  • Paris
  • Athens

19.

  • True
  • False

20.

  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Lamb
  • Pork

21.

  • True
  • False

22.

  • Keys
  • Money
  • Notebook
  • Watch

23.

  • Bulgaria
  • Tanzania
  • Myanmar
  • Libya

24.

  • LX
  • XVI
  • VVI
  • VIX

Answers

1. Asia

2. Tera

3. True

4. True

5. Jingle Bell Rock

6. False

7. 12

8. A.A Milne

9. Cats

10. Atlantic Ocean

11. Knight

12. Squirrel

13. Rocks

14. Golf

15. Marie and Pierre Curie

16. Blueberry

17. Iron

18. Athens

19. True

20. Beef

21. True

22. Watch

23. Libya

24. LX

