ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Liverpool are another level': Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Newcastle 'didn't deserve to win' against Jurgen Klopp's side... but the Brazilian insists the Magpies 'want to be big'

By Craig Hope
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United in every department right now.

The Brazil midfielder told Sportsmail ahead of Saturday's game that he believes his new club can bridge the gap in the coming years.

But after a 1-0 defeat in which the score line flattered Newcastle, Bruno - speaking in English - said: 'What I can say to you is that Liverpool are another level, in all things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJkkv_0fQPwDzm00
Bruno Guimaraes (pictured) concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlNa9_0fQPwDzm00
The Brazilian midfielder believes the Magpies can bridge the gap in the coming years

'It is clear to me we did not deserve to win. We have to work to get to that level. We need to play with more of the ball. In my opinion, we expected a lot more.

'But we want to be big. We need to play the same level as City, Liverpool and Chelsea.'

Head coach Eddie Howe felt some of his better players did not reach the standards of late, bringing closure on a run of six straight home victories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdEEq_0fQPwDzm00
Head coach Eddie Howe felt some of his better players did not reach the standards of late

Forward Allan Saint-Maximin endured a frustrating afternoon, and Howe said: 'As an attacking force, we probably weren't at our best. Allan is obviously focal to that.

'But then again, we found it difficult to get the ball to them in dangerous areas. Maxi thrives off getting the early ball to him, trying to get full-backs or centre-backs in one-v-one duels.

'Maxi gave his best for the team but as an attacking force, we weren't quite there.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Eddie Howe
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah declares Liverpool as the 'best team in Europe' after winning FWA Footballer of the Year award - as forward tells Real Madrid 'all we are thinking about is winning' ahead of Champions League final on May 28

Mohamed Salah has Real Madrid in his sights and insisted Liverpool want success in Paris to cement their status as the best team in Europe. Salah, the Liverpool forward, was presented with the FWA Player of the Year award during a gala dinner at the Landmark Hotel in London on Thursday night, having been given special permission by Jurgen Klopp to attend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fan Claims Jurgen Klopp Is Better Than Sir Alex Ferguson

A Liverpool fan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Sir Alex Ferguson was, after taking Liverpool to a third Champions League final in five years. Klopp made sure Liverpool would be heading to Paris at the end of the month, by defeating Villarreal on Tuesday night, in slightly more dramatic circumstances than he'd have initially expected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magpies#Newcastle United#Brazilian
Daily Mail

Liverpool fans hail unsung heroes Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams - and Alisson's goalscoring heroics - for helping them reach the Champions League final... as they label miraculous 95th-minute win at West Brom last season as the 'real reason' they made it

Liverpool fans have hailed the heroes of last season after reaching the Champions League final with their 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal. The Reds are still in with a shot of an unprecedented quadruple, one year after they suffered a miserable injury-riddled campaign where it looked like they might not even qualify for this season's Champions League.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho bursts into TEARS after guiding Roma to their first European final for 31 years by beating Leicester in Europa Conference League semi, before dedicating win to fans: 'My emotion was for them'

Jose Mourinho shed a tear at full-time after leading Roma to their first European Final for 31 years. Tammy Abraham’s early goal was enough to end Leicester’s dream of becoming the original winners of the Europa Conference League and means the decider in Tirana, Albania, will be between Roma and Feyenoord.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rodgers reaction to Leicester Conference League loss

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport:. ""Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it's disappointing. I thought the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic from both sets of supporters. It was a great arena to come and play in. "In the second half we were much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Villarreal v Liverpool: confirmed team news

Villarreal make two changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 loss at Anfield and both changes come up front with Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia replacing Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze. Villarreal XI: Rulli, Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso, Moreno, Dia. Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool’s seven obstacles to a quadruple

Manchester City’s stunning disintegration late in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid not only gave Mohamed Salah the final opponent he wanted, it made Liverpool’s path to an unlikely and historic quadruple feel not just reasonable but somewhat likely. That’s because on top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo made them look 'like a small club' as he compares the switch to Everton bringing back Wayne Rooney 'just to lift the fans'

Jamie Carragher has again criticised Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - saying the transfer made the Red Devils look like 'a small club'. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed the transfer was 'just to lift the fans' like when Wayne Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton from United and questioned whether incoming manager Erik ten Hag will want Ronaldo on the books.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy