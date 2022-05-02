ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Punters erupt at eyesore League's Club which looked 'BETTER' when it was surrounded with scaffolding during two year renovation

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It's the Sydney landmark that was surrounded by scaffolding for two years - and now some residents wish it would come back even though renovations are over.

The Parramatta Leagues Club was covered in blue mesh and construction scaffolding for more than two years after it suffered substantial storm damage in 2019.

But now the scaffolding has come down, locals have criticised the club's new look as the 'ugliest building in the Greater Sydney' region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bp9b_0fQPvzt500
The Parramatta Leagues Club (pictured) has received criticism for its windowless design with many locals saying its façade resembles a prison

A picture of the new exterior shared to Reddit has received a slew of negative comments - with many unimpressed with its prison-like look.

'It’s like a prison. It confuses me why a council would approve things this ugly,' one user commented.

'Looks like a prison out of an 80's sci fi movie,' a second user wrote.

'The old prison down the road looks like less of a prison than this,' a third joked.

The Parramatta Leagues Board approved over $1 million of repairs and maintenance work for the battered building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41AyP6_0fQPvzt500
The Club, located on the corner of O'Connell Street and Eels Place, was renovated after a severe storm damaged its exterior. Locals said they preferred how the club looked covered in blue mesh and scaffolding more than its updated appearance

Several locals said the building looked better prior its renovation - and even looked better when it was under construction.

'This is one of those times where the building looked better before it's renovation,' one comment read. I guess they got sick of painting white every time it got dirty. Now it just looks dirty permanently.'

'It looked nicer with the blue scaffold/construction mesh,' another user wrote.

Other users commented on the windowless façade, noting the design choice fits with the club's gambling services despite its ugly street appearance.

'Gotta make sure the players on the pokies aren't distracted by the outside,' One comment read.

'Well for all intents and purposes it's a casino... and casinos are built without windows so the patrons have less idea how much of their life (and money) they have wasted away,' another user wrote.

Another user said that patrons of the leagues club are not 'connoisseurs of fine architecture'.

One comment joked that the design choice to have plenty of outdoor lights meant that a passerby will be able to 'appreciate how sh*t it looks at night too.'

The club has further redevelopment plans which include a 1,500-seat grandstand, five playing fields, multiple gymnasiums, yoga rooms for players, theatre/review rooms, aquatic rehabilitation facilities, and changing rooms.

If fully approved, construction on the centre will wrap up by the end of 2024.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Parramatta Leagues Club for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwGW7_0fQPvzt500
In February Directors signed off on the clubs first major extension - a $5 million 24-hour modern Australian restaurant that can seat up to 156 patrons (pictured)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Scaffolding#Punters#Eyesore#League S Club#Sci Fi
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Casinos
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy