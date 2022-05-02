Punters erupt at eyesore League's Club which looked 'BETTER' when it was surrounded with scaffolding during two year renovation

It's the Sydney landmark that was surrounded by scaffolding for two years - and now some residents wish it would come back even though renovations are over.

The Parramatta Leagues Club was covered in blue mesh and construction scaffolding for more than two years after it suffered substantial storm damage in 2019.

But now the scaffolding has come down, locals have criticised the club's new look as the 'ugliest building in the Greater Sydney' region.

The Parramatta Leagues Club (pictured) has received criticism for its windowless design with many locals saying its façade resembles a prison

A picture of the new exterior shared to Reddit has received a slew of negative comments - with many unimpressed with its prison-like look.

'It’s like a prison. It confuses me why a council would approve things this ugly,' one user commented.

'Looks like a prison out of an 80's sci fi movie,' a second user wrote.

'The old prison down the road looks like less of a prison than this,' a third joked.

The Parramatta Leagues Board approved over $1 million of repairs and maintenance work for the battered building.

The Club, located on the corner of O'Connell Street and Eels Place, was renovated after a severe storm damaged its exterior. Locals said they preferred how the club looked covered in blue mesh and scaffolding more than its updated appearance

Several locals said the building looked better prior its renovation - and even looked better when it was under construction.

'This is one of those times where the building looked better before it's renovation,' one comment read. I guess they got sick of painting white every time it got dirty. Now it just looks dirty permanently.'

'It looked nicer with the blue scaffold/construction mesh,' another user wrote.

Other users commented on the windowless façade, noting the design choice fits with the club's gambling services despite its ugly street appearance.

'Gotta make sure the players on the pokies aren't distracted by the outside,' One comment read.

'Well for all intents and purposes it's a casino... and casinos are built without windows so the patrons have less idea how much of their life (and money) they have wasted away,' another user wrote.

Another user said that patrons of the leagues club are not 'connoisseurs of fine architecture'.

One comment joked that the design choice to have plenty of outdoor lights meant that a passerby will be able to 'appreciate how sh*t it looks at night too.'

The club has further redevelopment plans which include a 1,500-seat grandstand, five playing fields, multiple gymnasiums, yoga rooms for players, theatre/review rooms, aquatic rehabilitation facilities, and changing rooms.

If fully approved, construction on the centre will wrap up by the end of 2024.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Parramatta Leagues Club for comment.