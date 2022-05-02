ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

4million people in England left without an NHS dentist after 2,000 quit in just a year leaving health service with smallest workforce in a decade

By Health Reporter For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Millions of people have been left without access to dental care after 2,000 dentists quit the NHS in England last year, a report has warned.

The number of NHS dentists fell from 23,733 at the end of 2020 to 21,544 at the end of January this year, according to the Association of Dental Groups (ADG).

It means around 4million people could struggle to get treatment on the NHS, given each dentist has a caseload of about 2,000 patients.

The NHS now has the smallest dentist workforce in a decade, according to the ADG, which obtained the figures through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

In the report, seen by The Guardian, the trade association warns: 'We are now seeing 'dental deserts' emerge across the country where there is almost no chance of ever seeing an NHS dentist for routine care.

'Dental deserts present a serious risk to the dental health of millions of NHS patients in England.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWhMS_0fQPvlm900
Millions of people have been left without access to dental care after the number of NHS dentists fell to their lowest level ever last year 

The ADG also warned it could spell a silent rise in mouth cancers and diabetes, which are often spotted at check-ups.

North Lincolnshire is identified as the part of England with the smallest number of NHS dentists per 100,000 people, at just 32, according to the report.

Boost for cancer checks: Record three million patients were referred over past year

A record-breaking three million patients were referred for cancer checks over the past year amid a post-pandemic surge.

The number has risen from 2.4million, according to NHS data. Figures also reveal that around 315,000 patients started treatment for the disease in the last year, 2,000 up on pre-Covid numbers.

Dame Cally Palmer, national cancer director for NHS England, said there were still 30,000 people who have not yet begun treatment due to the pandemic. But she added that the latest figures suggest progress is being made to diagnose patients earlier.

To meet the higher demand for cancer checks, NHS services are being expanded including one-stop shops for tests, mobile clinics and symptom hotlines.

Charities welcomed the rise in referrals but warned of the 'devastating impact' of the pandemic on cancer care and urged ministers to tackle the long-term problem of NHS understaffing.

Dame Cally said: 'We are going further and faster than ever before in our ambitions to diagnose more cancers at an earlier stage so that we can save more lives.

'We have seen record numbers of people coming forward for checks in the last year, but we know there are still at least 30,000 who haven't started treatment due to the pandemic, so it's vital that we keep these referral rates high.'

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England national clinical director for cancer, said: 'We know the pandemic meant that at first we saw fewer patients, but in the last year GPs have been referring people for investigation in record numbers and have been working hard to make sure people with worrying symptoms can be seen.'

The NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCG) in North East Lincolnshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire both have just 37 NHS dentists for every 100,000 people.

Access to NHS dental care is so limited in the worst affected areas that people in are forced to wait for up three years for an appointment, the report claims.

The ADG blames Covid, Brexit and Government underfunding of NHS dental services for the 'critical' situation.

Dentists say their current NHS contract is fuelling the exodus, along with a growing gap between the number retiring and those being recruited.

The ADG fears the situation will worsen when new rules, which come into force at the end of the year, mean healthcare qualifications obtained by workers from the European Economic Area will no longer be recognised.

Dentists from the EEA, which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, have historically made up about a fifth of new recruits.

Louise Ansari, national director of NHS watchdog Healthwatch England, told The Guardian: 'People are struggling to get the dental treatment they need when they need it. This is a hugely worrying issue.

'Children, disabled people and people living in care homes are the worst affected

'Some dental practices have either shut down or have gone fully private, with some dentists having used up their total NHS capacity and are asking people for private fees instead.'

The ADG report also reveals that just a quarter (26.1 per cent) of adults in Thurrock in Essex have seen an NHS dentist in the previous two years, the lowest anywhere.

It was followed by West Essex (27.3 per cent) and Kent and Medway (29.3 per cent).

Thurrock was also home to the lowest proportion of children who saw a dentist in the last year (30.7 per cent).

North-east London is next (32.2 per cent) followed by North Lincolnshire (35.3 per cent).

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: 'We've given the NHS £50 million to fund up to 350,000 extra dental appointments and we are growing the workforce so people can get the oral care they need – in December 2021, there were 264 more dentists registered than the previous year.'

'We are committed to levelling up health outcomes across the country – we have set up the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities to address the long-standing health disparities and will publish a white paper this year to ensure everyone has the chance to live longer and healthier lives, regardless of background,' the spokesperson added.

NHS figures last month showed some 40million dental appointments – equivalent to a whole year’s worth of care – have been lost since March 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital hits back at coroner for ‘singling it out’ after patient died waiting eight hours for ambulance

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated British grandmother, 64, faces being deported back to the UK after landing in Australia to see family after doctors warned her against getting a jab because of her medical condition

An unvaccinated British grandmother is facing deportation back to the UK after landing in Australia to see her family after doctors warned her against getting a jab because of her medical condition. Clare Henderson, 64, landed in Perth to visit her sons Michael and Martin and their families but instead...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Health And Social Care#Health Service#Uk#Nhs#Adg#Freedom Of Information#Dental
Daily Mail

Crumbling NHS hospitals are leaving patients' lives at risk, experts warn as number of safety incidents involving sewage leaking through ceilings and broken lifts TRIPLES in five years

Crumbling hospitals are putting patients at risk and jeopardising efforts to tackle NHS backlogs, experts warned today. Sewage leaking through ceilings, broken lifts and rat-infested wards are among the issues logged by health chiefs. Power outages also saw life-saving operations postponed, forcing women in labour to be rushed to other...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Stay in the US then!': Harry sparks furious social media backlash after snubbing the UK and telling NBC, 'the States feels like home for me now...I'm sure it will become a thing'

Prince Harry sparked an eruption of fury from Britons on social media today who accused him of yet another snub to the UK as he fired a broadside at his homeland. The Duke of Sussex claimed the US was now his home, and predicted the comment would 'become a thing' - suggesting it would spark fury from critics in the UK.
POLITICS
BBC

Care home resident survived Covid but died after medication error

An 87-year old who survived Covid, died after her routine medication was not restarted, a coroner has heard. Nora Foulkes suffered from hypothyroidism, but her routine treatment was stopped when she contracted Covid in December 2020. She died from cardiorespiratory failure in April 2021 at Glan Clwyd Hospital, a post-mortem...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women whose fathers died from Covid-19 win High Court challenge against Government

Two women whose fathers died from Covid-19 have won a High Court challenge against the Government over policies on discharging patients to care homes at the outset of the pandemic.Cathy Gardner, whose father Michael Gibson died, and Fay Harris, whose father Donald died, partially succeeded in their claims against the Health Secretary and Public Health England.In a ruling on Wednesday, Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Garnham concluded that policies contained in documents released in March and early April 2020 were unlawful because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hospital admits negligence over failings that led to baby’s sepsis death

A hospital has admitted clinical negligence over maternity care failings that led to the potentially avoidable death of a 10-day-old baby, The Independent has learned.Kingsley Olasupo and his twin sister Princess were born on 8 April 2019 at Royal Bolton Hospital. Kingsley died 10 days later following a catalogue of mistakes, which included failing to screen him for sepsis. Following an investigation into his care, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (BFT) admitted that Kingsley’s death could have been avoided if staff had administered antibiotics for an infection earlier, according to documents seen by The Independent.Kingsley’s family said they had been “torn...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy