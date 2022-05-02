ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Jorginho ‘offered Serie A transfer return by Juventus’ with Blues midfielder’s contract ending in 2023

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
JUVENTUS want to sign Chelsea star Jorginho and are looking to take advantage of his contract situation.

Jorginho, 30, has a contract with the Blues until the summer of 2023.

Jorginho could head back to Italy this summer Credit: Getty

But with Chelsea set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for nothing this summer, they may be keen to avoid the same fate with Jorginho.

Juventus made contact with the midfielder several weeks ago and could look to strike a deal when the summer transfer window opens, report Todofichajes.

But the Italian giants know how important Jorginho is to Chelsea and understand they will be unwilling to let him leave.

So to persuade Chelsea to sell Juventus will reportedly offer Arthur Melo in exchange.

The Brazilian was linked with a loan move to Arsenal in January and the Gunners are still said to be interested in the "Brazilian Iniesta".

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has admitted his client is eyeing a "dream" move to Serie A.

Santos stated the midfielder could move to Inter, AC Milan, Roma or Napoli - though his former boss Maurizio Sarri also wants to bring him to Lazio.

Jorginho's representatives have reportedly held talks with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain too, though nothing will be decided while Chelsea's takeover process is still ongoing.

Jorginho's agent also stated the Italian could enter contract talks with Chelsea after the 2022 World Cup - though that was before Italy failed to qualify for the competition.

The Euro 2020 winner has been working with a psychotherapist for several months and sought advice to deal with Italy's humiliating play-off defeat to North Macedonia.

Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo more important to Man Utd than Lionel Messi is to PSG after summer transfers amid GOAT race, say stats

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Lionel Messi continue their quest to be crowned football's true GOAT - but both have hit stumbling blocks this season. Ronaldo, 37, quit Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer, while 34-year-old Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neither have quite been able to recapture their...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, De Jong, Ward-Prowse, Coutinho, Adeyemi, Gvardiol

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in signing for AC Milan or Newcastle this summer, despite the 28-year-old's growing frustration at a lack of opportunities at Chelsea. (Evening Standard) Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United have been linked with the 24-year-old...
Yardbarker

Report: Emerson, Jorginho & Pulisic Included on Juventus' 15-Man Summer Transfer Shortlist

Chelsea trio Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic have been targeted by Juventus this summer, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently unable to buy or sell players as a result of outgoing owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Yardbarker

Juventus’ summer plans sees Old Lady shortlist Chelsea trio

Juventus are a club that could be set for a summer of changes. The Old Lady, whose most notable departure will be that of attacker Paulo Dybala, is also looking to add quality to their ranks and according to recent reports, is targeting as many as three Chelsea players. That’s...
ESPN

Roma's 'sense of family' key to reaching Europa Conference League final - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said a "sense of family" between his AS Roma club and their supporters was the biggest reason they reached the final of the Europa Conference League. The outspoken Portuguese coach told Roma supporters ahead of their 1-0 semifinal, second leg win over Leicester City that they shouldn't come to the stadium just "to watch" the game, but rather "to play" it.
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo made them look 'like a small club' as he compares the switch to Everton bringing back Wayne Rooney 'just to lift the fans'

Jamie Carragher has again criticised Manchester United's move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer - saying the transfer made the Red Devils look like 'a small club'. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed the transfer was 'just to lift the fans' like when Wayne Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton from United and questioned whether incoming manager Erik ten Hag will want Ronaldo on the books.
SB Nation

Romelu Lukaku ‘has no interest’ in joining Newcastle United or AC Milan — report

Romelu Lukaku’s glorious return to Chelsea has turned out to be far from glorious, with our club-record signing consigned to bench duty for much of the past few months, since returning from the Club World Cup where he did make a decent impact. While he’s appeared in 12 of our last 17 games, only 3 of those appearances have been starts — and two of those three came in the FA Cup. (The third was the Arsenal debacle.)
