Chelsea star Jorginho ‘offered Serie A transfer return by Juventus’ with Blues midfielder’s contract ending in 2023

JUVENTUS want to sign Chelsea star Jorginho and are looking to take advantage of his contract situation.

Jorginho, 30, has a contract with the Blues until the summer of 2023.

Jorginho could head back to Italy this summer Credit: Getty

But with Chelsea set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for nothing this summer, they may be keen to avoid the same fate with Jorginho.

Juventus made contact with the midfielder several weeks ago and could look to strike a deal when the summer transfer window opens, report Todofichajes.

But the Italian giants know how important Jorginho is to Chelsea and understand they will be unwilling to let him leave.

So to persuade Chelsea to sell Juventus will reportedly offer Arthur Melo in exchange.

The Brazilian was linked with a loan move to Arsenal in January and the Gunners are still said to be interested in the "Brazilian Iniesta".

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has admitted his client is eyeing a "dream" move to Serie A.

Santos stated the midfielder could move to Inter, AC Milan, Roma or Napoli - though his former boss Maurizio Sarri also wants to bring him to Lazio.

Jorginho's representatives have reportedly held talks with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain too, though nothing will be decided while Chelsea's takeover process is still ongoing.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Jorginho's agent also stated the Italian could enter contract talks with Chelsea after the 2022 World Cup - though that was before Italy failed to qualify for the competition.

The Euro 2020 winner has been working with a psychotherapist for several months and sought advice to deal with Italy's humiliating play-off defeat to North Macedonia.