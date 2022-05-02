ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Creepy mystery of how two pals & mum vanished without a trace – with only clue being disturbing answerphone message

By Henry Holloway
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A PAIR of high school students returned home from a graduation party and were never seen again - with an answering machine message providing one of the only clues.

Suzanne Streeter and Stacy McCall, 19 and 18, vanished alongside Streeter's mum Sherrill Levitt, 47, from their home in Springfield, Missouri, in the US, almost exactly 30 years ago.

Stacy Mccall, her friend Suzanne and mum Sherrill Levitt all vanished almost exactly 30 years ago Credit: Springfield Police Department
Suzanne had taken Stacy back to her house as a sleepover became too crowded Credit: Springfield Police Department
Sherrill was at home with the girls when they all vanished in the early hours of June 7 Credit: Springfield Police Department

Cops remains baffled by the case as decades on no concrete evidence has ever been found to establish what happened to the three women.

The enduring mystery has become known as "The Springfield Three" - and remains unsolved despite more than 5,000 tips to detectives.

And perhaps the biggest mysteries of the case are a "strange" answering machine message and a string of "obscene" phone calls made to the house the morning of the disappearance.

It also became apparent Suzanne was interested in devil worship and satanism - and even dated a boy who had been arrested as part of a grave robbing gang.

But amid these enduring mysteries, cops have found no threads, hair, blood, or DNA to give detectives a solid lead in the case.

Suzanne and Stacy had both graduated Kickapoo High School on June 6, 1992 - and were last seen at around 2am when they headed back after a party to the Streeter's house in East Delmar Street.

The pals were due to go on a trip to a water park their friend Janelle Kirby the following day - but they never showed up.

Sometime between 2am and 7.30am on June 7 - they vanished along with Sherrill.

The pals had actually been due to stay with Janelle, but decided the house was too crowded so headed back to Stacy's to spend the night.

Janelle, her boyfriend Mike and Stacy's mum Janis went to house after the duo failed to show up the next morning.

But when they arrived - they had little idea they were stumbling into a crime scene.

"You say 'I love you' again on the phone and I had no idea that was the last time I was going to hear her voice," Janis told True Crime Daily in 2017.

With no sign of Suzanne, Stacy, or Stacy's mum Sherrill, they explored the house - and chillingly there was a ringing from the phone.

Janelle answered the phone - and one the other end was a man's voice who made a series of vile "sexual innuendos".

She then hung up, but the phone rung again - and it was another "strange and disturbing" sexual prank call.

Janis described the calls as "lewd sexual content" and "very rude".

The house where the three women vanished from appeared normal and barely disturbed on the morning of June 7
Clothes from the previous day were neatly folded along with the girl's graduation gowns
The women's three handbags were found in the living room - including Sherrill's which has $900 inside
One of the few clues at the property was a smashed outside light - but the bulb remained intact

It was obvious something was very wrong - with the women nowhere to be seen and all three of their cars were still on the drive.

And later that day there was another strange and obscene message left on the house's answering machine.

But it was automatically deleted by the device after it had been listened to - potentially destroying evidence.

Cops believe this answering machine message may have contained a vital clue to the disappearance of The Springfield Three.

As they explored the house, the strangeness of the scene became apparent to them.

The glass lamp shade on the porch was shattered, and the family dog Cinnamon was locked outside and appeared agitated.

Money, clothing, keys, cigarettes and other personal items were all left behind and there did not appear to be any obvious signs of a struggle.

All three women's purses were lined up and neatly sitting on the floor of the living room - including Sherrill's which was holding $900.

The girl's graduation gowns were found in Suzanne's bedroom with the TV left on.

They had taken off their make-up and left their jewellery by the sink.

No other clothes appeared missing, so it seems the women vanished in whatever bed clothes they were wearing overnight.

With no clues as to what happened to the trio, Janis called the police and reported them missing as night began to fall.

Sixteen hours after the women were last seen - detectives arrived and found the crime scene had already been contaminated by up to 20 people as worried friends and family assisted with the search.

The worried pals had unwittingly destroyed potential evidence - including sweeping up the shattered porch light.

Cops tried to recover the strange answering machine message, but had no luck - saying there was "nothing they could do".

And with that one of the most important potential leads was lost.

Captain Tony Glenn told News-Leader: "The only thing unusual about this house was that three women were missing from it.

"You had this feeling as you looked around that something was missing, that something had to be missing.

"But there wasn't. Just them."

All three cars were left on the driveaway of the property
How far could the women have got without their cars?
Police believe a van similar to this may have been used in the disappearance

Detectives began to research the background of the missing people, and found that Suzanne had unusual interests - having several books about satanism.

It was revealed she had dated a local "bad boy" who had been arrested for breaking into graves and stealing gold teeth from skulls.

But he was quickly tracked down and there was nothing found to link him into the case.

Cops received a lead two weeks later when a member of public spotted a woman driving a van just two miles away from the house.

It was said the woman looked like Suzanne.

The caller said she looked scared and a man was heard threatening her from the back seat of the green panel van.

But despite this potential breakthrough, it ended up coming to nothing as the frustrated police were left at a dead end.

Other leads are pursued - including reports of a drifter with long hair and a full beard spotted lurking near the house.

With the FBI involved, the women's disappearance investigated as potentially the work of a serial killer.

And another tipster claims they saw the three women at George's Steakhouse between 1am and 3am on the night they disappeared.

The vanishing was featured on America's Most Wanted - and featured one key caller who claimed to have inside information about the disappearences.

But the anonymous tip line meant cops could never get in touch with him.

And despite appeals by the police for the man to come forward again, he never did and his mystery remains unknown.

Robert Craig Cox is one of the few named suspects in the case - but he has never been charged

Cops zeroed in some of their inquiries on for US Army veteran Robert Craig Cox - who had previously been on death row before the case against him was dropped.

He worked at the same car dealership as Stacy's dad.

Cox has made a string of contradictory statements about the case, including once claiming he knew the women were dead and where they were buried.

"I know that they're dead, I'll say that. I know that," he told local TV reporter Dennis Graves.

"Yeah, but I just know that they're dead. That's not my theory, I just know that."

Cox then told Graves he wouldn't say anything else until his mum passes.

His parents however have given him an alibi on the night of their disappearance, even though his girlfriend revealed she lied for him over a separate alibi for the morning of June 7.

He was imprisoned for kidnap and robbery in Texas, and was sentenced to death over the murder of Sharon Zellers in Orlando, Florida.

Cox spent nine years on death row - but the Florida Supreme Court later overruled the conviction of the former US Army ranger due to a lack of evidence.

Cops remain unsure over his links to the case - with some suspected he was merely stringing police along by suggesting he had information about the Springfield Three.

The case remains open - and one of the leading theories remains that the women were buried beneath the parking lot of Cox Hospital.

At the time the area was under construction and was an empty dirt lot before being paved over and used to erect the garage.

Ground penetrating radar was used during an investigation in 2007 - and three anomalies in the shape of graves were found.

However, local officials refuse to dig up the area citing cost and damage to the structure.

Prosecutors have also questioned the authenticity of the tip that lead to the find, saying it came from someone who claimed to be "psychic".

The Streeter Family Blogg remains active appealing for information with a £42,000 reward.

"Happy Birthday Suzie. You are loved and missed," the last post reads, which was shared on March 9.

And the FBI still have a missing persons poster available on their website as the Springfield Three remains on the US's most enduring mysteries.

